Murphy completes basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tiree E. Murphy graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Murphy is the son of Yolanda and Eugene Murphy Sr. of Waldorf. He is a 2019 graduate of St. Charles High School.
Dye completes basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan A. Dye graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Dye is the son of Jon A. and Lisa D. Dye of White Plains. He is a 2019 graduate of North Point High School.
North Point grad serving in Marines
Lance Corporal Jonathan R. Inoa of Waldorf is currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps as an air traffic controller for the Marine One helicopter.
Inoa is a 2012 graduate of North Point High School.
In 2016, Inoa graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a bachelor of science degree in aeronautics and double minors in aircraft safety and unmanned air systems.
Yanusz completes basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Veronica M. Yanusz graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Yanusz is the daughter of Amanda Degler of Columbia, Patrick Yanusz of Baltimore and Michelle Ortiz of Waldorf.
She is a 2011 graduate of SPEAR Academy in White Plains. She earned an associate degree in 2015 from CSM.