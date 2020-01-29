Padgett promoted to 1st Sergeant
Rusty Padgett, 36, has been promoted to 1st Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. Padgett is currently stationed at USMC Camp Lejeune, N.C. Padgett has served 18 years in the Marines. He was deployed as part of the initial invasion of Iraq and has been deployed to Bahrain and Afghanistan. Padgett is the son of Susan Magruder of Waldorf and the late Wayne Padgett Sr. His grandparents are Ruby Padgett, Buddy Macruder, Frances Padgett and the late Elton Padgett. He plans to continue his career in the military and eventually retire to Southern Maryland.
Olsen promoted to Army 1st lieutenant
Rebecca (Becky) Lynn Olsen, a former resident of Brandywine and a 2014 cum laude Thomas Stone High School graduate U.S. Army ROTC scholarship recipient and 2018 magna cum laude McDaniel College graduate was promoted to first lieutenant in the U.S. Army last November after completing Basic Officer Leadership Course at Fort Jackson, S.C.
First Lt. Olsen is a member of the U.S. Army Finance Corps formerly stationed at Ft. Belvior, Va. and now reassigned to the Grafenwoer Army Air Base in Bavaria, Germany.
Norris promoted to Air Force captain
Gavin Norris has been promoted to the rank of captain in the U.S. Air Force. Norris is currently serving as executive officer with the 61st Air Base Group, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. Norris is the son of Eleanor Snyder of Port Tobacco and Jon and Mary Norris of La Plata.
He is the grandson of Jill and John Norris of Waldorf and Curtis Snyder of Port Tobacco.
Norris is a 2011 graduate of North Point High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 2016 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State Iniversity in Blacksburg, Va.