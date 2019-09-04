Zheng completes Air Force basic training
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Jackie Zheng graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
He is a 2018 graduate of North Point High School.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Williams is the son of Kenia Williams of White Plains and Beyyinah Sabour of Washington, D.C.
He is a 2016 graduate of Calvin Coolidge Senior High School in Washington, D.C.
Blount completes Army basic training
DeMarco J. Blount completed U.S. Army basic training at Fort Benning, Ga. as a cavalry scout, receiving his beret last month. He is currently attending Advanced Individual Training and is expected to graduate this month.
Blount is a 2016 graduate of St. Charles High School.
Smith joins Navy
Jeremiah X. Smith of Great Mills has joined the U.S. Navy. He is currently stationed in Pensacola, Fla. He is a graduate of Great Mills High School.
Price completes Air Force basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trinity B. Price graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Price is the daughter of Trenia and Theodore Price of Cedar Hill, Texas.
She is a 2016 graduate of St Charles High School in Waldorf.