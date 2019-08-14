Burgess completes Air Force basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Dawn Burgess graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Burgess is the daughter of Julie and William Burgess of Waldorf. She is a 2015 graduate of Maurice J. McDonough High School.
McDougal completes Air Force basic training
Airman 1st Class Garrett S. McDougal graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
McDougal is the son of Marion and Samuel McDougal of Waldorf. He is the stepson of Douglas Fravel of Waldorf.
McDougal is a 2018 graduate of North Point High School in Waldorf.
Harris completes Air Force basic training
Airman First Class Ladreama O. Harris graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Harris is the daughter of Kim Brown of Waldorf. She is a graduate of Suitland High School. Harris earned a bachelor’s degree in 2017 from North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C.
Price completes Air Force basic training
Airman First Class Jalen L. Price graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Price is the son of Rosa Hedgebeth-Blount of Plymouth, N.C. and Lawrence Price Jr. of Brandywine, and is the step-son of Terry Blount of Plymouth, N.C. and Noire Jackson-Price of Brandywine.
Jamieson competes Air Force basic training
Airman First Class Julian A. Jamieson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Jamieson is the son of Henry Jamieson and the husband of Tasia Shippy of Port Tobacco. He is a 2015 graduate of Henry E. Lackey High School.
Metcalfe completes basic training
Airman Andrew Metcalfe graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Metcalfe is the son of Sheri and David Metcalfe of White Plains. He is a 2015 graduate of Henry E. Lackey High School.
Doyle competes Air Force basic training
Airman Vinetta A. Doyle graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Doyle is the daughter of Aidene M. Doyle of Bryans Road and Vincent A. Doyle of Queens, N.Y., stepdaughter of Kevin R. Colvin of Bryans Road, niece of Claudette Smith-Brown of Wake Forest and cousin of Kayanna A. Smith of Wake Forest. She is a 2018 graduate of Henry E. Lackey High School.