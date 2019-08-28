Fashaw completes Air Force basic
Airman Lawrence E. Fashaw graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Fashaw is the son of Jackie Fashaw of Waldorf. He is a 2017 graduate of Westlake High School.
Welch completes Air Force basic training
Airman Trey F. Welch graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Welch is the son of Dawn Welch and Harry Welch of Port Tobacco. He is a 2018 graduate of Henry E. Lackey High School.
Cabrera completes Air Force basic
Airman Alec B. Cabrera graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Cabrera is the son of Vicki Turner of La Plata. He is a 2016 graduate of Marice J. McDonough High School.
Clark completes Air Force basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Jatavion R. Clark graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Clark is the son of Jamie and Tiwanna Hickman of Waldorf. He is a 2017 graduate of Thomas Stone High School.
Williams completes Air Force basic
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman Je’lien A. Williams graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Williams is the son of Kenia Williams of White Plains and Beyyinah Sabour of Washington, D.C.
Latimer completes Air Force basic
U.S. Air Force Airman Shelby G. Latimer graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Latimer is the daughter of Alison and Jeffery Latimer of Cobb Island. She is a 2018 graduate of La Plata High School.