La Plata UMC to hold harvest dinner
La Plata United Methodist Church will hold its annual Harvest Dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, in the Fellowship Hall, at 3 Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. The menu includes ham, roast turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy and all the trimmings. Carry-out menus are available. Adult tickets and carry-out meals are $20; tickets for children ages 5 to 10 are $5. For more information, call 301-934-2288 or visit laplataumc.org.
Mt. Zion to host ‘Who Got the Sheriff?’
Mt. Zion Methodist Church will present “Who Got the Sheriff?” a comedy/mystery dinner theater, beginning at 6 p.m. at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Menu is fried chicken with all the fixings. Tickets are $30 each. Advance reservations required by contacting Lesley Maguire at 240-298-7227 or lmaguire@md.metrocast.net.
Sha’are Shalom to hold ‘Jewish Deli Night’
Congregation Sha’are Shalom will hold a “Jewish Deli Night” beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 18 Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf. All-you-can-eat sandwiches, sides and desserts. Adult meals are $20 each; meals for children ages 6 to 12 are $10 each; one free child’s meal per paid family. Children under 6 eat free. RSVP to Madelene at mweinberger2@verizon.net. Deadline for reservations is Oct. 27. Call 301-848-4377 for take out orders.
Good Samaritan to hold holiday bazaar
Good Samaritan Presbyterian Church will hold its annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 13025 Good Samaritan Drive in Waldorf. There will be handmade crafts, a cookie walk, bake sale table, “white elephant” sale, and Santa’s Craft Shop. There will be lunch foods for sale. For more information, call 301-645-4134 or email gspc@comcast.net.
Good Shepherd to hold fair Nov. 2
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church will hold their annual Craft and Apple Dumpling Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 305 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. There will be crafts, jewelry, baked goods, apple dumplings and lunch served. For more information, call 301-643-1160.
St. James to hold fall bazaar Nov. 2
St. James Episcopal Church, Indian Head will hold its Famous Fall Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2 at 7 E. Potomac Ave. in Indian Head. There will be craft, antique and jewelry vendors, free photos with Santa Claus, a bake sale and basket drawings. Lunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 301-743-2366.
Church to present open mic series Nov. 5
The next HeartSongs open mic night at Christ Church La Plata will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 112 Charles St. in La Plata. Doors open at 6:30; park in back of the church and enter through the Church Street doors. Performers are asked to register in advance. For more information or to register, email kateheichler@christchurchlaplata. More information can also be found at www.christchurchlaplata.org.
Israel Total Life Ministries to hold community dinner
Israel Total Life Ministries will hold its annual community dinner from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 64 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. This free event will feature fun, fellowship and giveaways. For more information, call 301-861-3927 or visit tlm-community-dinner.eventbrite.com.
Mt. Zion to hold craft fair Nov. 9
Mt. Zion Methodist Church will hold its 33rd annual Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville. Homemade crafts and food available. For more information, call 301-884-4132 or visit www.mtzionmech.org.
Shiloh holds fall bazaar Nov. 9
Shiloh Indian Head United Methodist Church will hold its fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 at 7305 Indian Head Highway in Bryans Road. For more information, call 301-375-8816.
Church to hold pre-Thanksgiving dinner for those in need Nov. 16
According to the Word Church and the Willing Helpers Society will hold a pre-Thanksgiving dinner for community members in need from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Willing Helpers Hall, at 1002 Washington Ave. in La Plata. Entertainment will be provided. For more information, call Mark Wells Jr. at 443-871-7956.
Church to host annual Men’s Day
Metropolitan United Methodist Church will have its annual Men’s Day on Nov. 20 beginning at 10 a.m. This event is free. The guest speaker is Pastor Lewis H. Finney. The church is located at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. For more information, contact the Rev. Darryl K. Mason Sr. at 301-375-9088.
Church to hold food and clothing drive
New Hope AME Church and Christian Life Services Ministries will hold its Thanksgiving Food and Clothing Drive from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. All are invited to receive a Thanksgiving package containing all the fixings for a holiday meal and to shop for new and gently used clothing. This event is free and open to all. For more information, call 301-870-6460 or email newhopeame@gmail.com.
Christ Church La Plata to hold ‘Kirking of the Tartans’ Nov. 24
Christ Church La Plata will hold its sixth annual Scottish festival, the Kirking of the Tartans, on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 112 Charles St. in La Plata. Worship begins at 11 a.m., and features the City of Alexandria Pipe and Drum band, a blessing of clan tartans brought to the church and Holy Communion. Following worship there will be a potluck lunch during which the band, The Devil’s Tailors, will play and accompany Scottish dancers. Everyone is welcome, but reservations for lunch are helpful. To make a reservation or for more information, call 301-392-1051.
Church seeks young adults for paid internships
Mount Sinai AME Church, in collaboration with the Interfaith Partners of the Chesapeake, are looking for young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 for paid internships. Applicants must be seeking green careers in fields such as environmental science, oceanography and agriculture. Participants will work full time at selected host sites across Maryland and receive extensive leadership and professional development training as well as a paid stipend funded through the Chesapeake Bay Trust. For more information, call the Rev. Melynda Clarke at 301-437-0365.
Church holds Thursday youth nights
Peace Lutheran Church invites youth in grades 6 through 12 to join its youth fellowship program, We+Night, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. We+Night includes dinner, homework help and activities. For more information or to register, email Eric Randolph at youth@myplc.org.
Thrift shop open 2nd, 4th Saturdays of month
The Shiloh United Methodist Church Thrift Shop will be open on the second and fourth Saturday of each month until November from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7305 Indian Head Highway in Bryans Road. Donations are accepted on those days during open hours. The Shiloh Thrift store will also have a $5 sale; fill a bag with clothes for $5. For more information, call 301-375-8816.
T-Life Ministries Food Pantry open twice a month, drive thru prayer once a month
Israel Total Life Ministries’ Food Pantry is open the first and third Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 64 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. Drive through prayer is available on the first Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 301-861-3927.
Good Shepherd pantry opens monthly on third Saturday
Good Shepherd Food Pantry will be open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at St. Mary Catholic Church Newport at 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, call 301-934-8825 or email stmarycatholicchurcnewportmd@gmail.com.
St. Mary Church holds healing Mass on first Thursday
St. Mary Church, Newport has a monthly Healing Mass the first Thursday of each month. The Litany of St. John Vianney is recited after communion, and the Rev. Michael Briese offers prayers of healing for the body and soul. Confessions begin at 6 p.m.; Mass begins at 6:30 p.m., with the Sacrament of Reconciliation continuing during the Mass. St. Mary Church, Newport is at 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, call the parish office at 301-934-8825.
Church distributes food, clothing monthly
Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church distributes food and clothing, for needy Charles County residents only, from 4 to 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month at the church, at 5830 Bumpy Oak Road in Bryans Road. The Charles County Department of Health will be at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. for free HIV/AIDS testing and services available to county residents. For more information, call Gloria Dorsey at 301-283-3230.
Joe’s Place pantry open twice a month on 2nd, 4th Thursdays
Joe’s Place Food Pantry, a ministry of Christ Church, Durham Parish, the Episcopal Church of Nanjemoy, is open every second and fourth Thursday each month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Durham Church Parish Hall, at 8700 Ironsides Road in Nanjemoy. The pantry is a partnership with the Southern Maryland Food Bank.
Shelves of Hope opens twice monthly in Port Tobacco
The St. Catherine/St. Ignatius Shelves of Hope Food Pantry is open every second and fourth Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The pantry is located at the St. Catherine Church Hall at 7636 Port Tobacco Road in Port Tobacco. For more information, contact the parish office at 301-934-9630.
Calvary Gospel hosts program for men each Wednesday
Royal Rangers meet each Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Family Life Center, on the second floor, Room 8, at Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf. The program is for young men (K-12) and will teach the Bible, recreation, physical training, basic military drill, perform community projects and learn skills in building and racing small pine cars. For more information, contact Elder Ray Short at bjs7634@verizon.net.
Get fit at Calvary Gospel Church
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts Fitness with Calvary on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Waldorf church pantry opens monthly
The Holy Sanctuary Church food pantry is open the third Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. at 12200 Billingsley Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-374-6789.
Hughesville Baptist celebrates recovery
Hughesville Baptist Church holds Celebrate Recovery meetings each Thursday at 7 p.m. The Church is located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road in Hughesville. This is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang-ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more info, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765, or go to www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Seventh-day Adventists add prayer mailbox
The Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church, at 5830 Bryans Road, announced that a prayer mailbox has been placed at the edge of the property for anyone with a prayer request. A bench is there and all are welcome to sit, meditate and/or drop a request to be prayed for. Requests will be added to the church’s 6 a.m. prayer line for daily prayer as well. The box will be checked often during the week.
Accokeek church offers transportation
Accokeek First Church of God, at 15821 Livingston Road, offers free transportation to those within a 20-mile radius of the church, to and from Sunday School at 9 a.m. or Sunday morning services, 10 to 11:45 a.m. If interested, call 301-283-2116, email pastor@accokeekchog.org, or contact Rose Armstrong at 301-885-8124.
St. Catherine holds weekday Mass
St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, Port Tobacco, will offer weekday morning Mass 6:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the church, at 7865 Port Tobacco Road. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament begins at 7 a.m. with Benediction at 8 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, go to www.stcatherinesmcconchie.org or call 301-934-9630.
Holy Temple Cross gives cooked food
Holy Temple Cross Ministries Inc. will have a free cooked food give-a-way at 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year at 11818 Park Waldorf Lane, Suite 516 in Waldorf. Food is donated by area restaurants. For more information, call 301-632-9707.
Metropolitan UMC hosts soup kitchen
Metropolitan United Methodist Church will host Ladles of Love Soup Kitchen 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. All are encouraged to “eat one; feed one” by taking a meal to someone in need. For more information, call Arline Arnold, 202-494-7556.
Victory Christian hosts food pantry
Victory Christian Ministries International of Charles County food pantry is open 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the church, at 4415 Crain Highway in White Plains. For more information, call 301-645-5171.
St. Peter’s holds Sunday evening Mass
St. Peter’s Catholic Church now offers evening Mass 6 p.m. Sundays at the church, at 3320 St. Peter’s Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-843-8916.
Ministry hosts weekday corporate prayer
Praying Until Something Happens Ministries will host a noon corporate prayer Monday through Friday at Zoe Outreach Ministries Church, at 66790 Crain Highway in La Plata.
Metropolitan hosts youth Friday nights
Metropolitan United Methodist Church hosts Friday Night Kickbacks 7 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays at the church, at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. This chaperoned event allows is for middle and high school students. Music, video games, card games, ping pong and an Open Mic are offered. Free. Refreshments available for purchase. For more information, call 301-375-9088.
Shiloh thrift shop open thru December
Shiloh Church Thrift Shop, 2780 Shiloh Church Road, Bryans Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday each month through December. Donations are accepted on those days only. For more information, call 301-375-8816.
New Hope invites visitors to memorial
New Hope Church of God, in partnership with VConnections Inc., invites the community to visit the Community Veterans Memorial at the church, at 4200 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. To purchase a memorial brick, call the church at 301-843-3887.
St. Mary’s Church hall rental available
St. Francis Hall at St. Mary’s Church Newport is available to rent for special occasions. For more information, call 301-934-8825, email stmarycatholicchurcnewportmd@gmail.com or go to www.stmarychurchnewport.org.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The April 8 session is Alzheimer’s & Brain Health. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The May 20 session (moved to avoid the day after Mother’s Day) is Bone Health Strength Awareness. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The June 10 session is Vision, Skin & Hair Health. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The July 8 session is The Three R’s: Recreation, Reinvention & Relationships. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The Aug. 12 session is Gift Distribution. For more information, call 301-843-5588.