Pisgah church to hold vacation Bible school
Pisgah United Methodist Church will hold a vacation Bible school, “VBS Around,” from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11. All are welcome to mosey on over for a yeehaw of a time. For more information, email jamienduffy@gmail.com.
Old Durham to hold dinner and festival Aug. 10
Christ Church Durham Parish, also known as “Old Durham,” will hold its 172nd annual church dinner and festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 10 at 8700 Ironsides Road in Nanjemoy. The dinner will feature chicken, fish, ham and seven side dishes. All-you-can-eat or carry-out. The cost is $23 each for adults, $9 each for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children under 6 years old. There will also be games, music and possibly the Nanjemoy fire truck. For more information, call 301-743-7099 or visit olddurham.org.
Church to hold spring cleaning bazaar
Zion United Methodist Church is holding a spring cleaning church bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 21291 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Table rentles are $25 each. For more information, email Brenda Jackson at jacksobd58@yahoo.com.
Church to hold indoor yard sale Aug. 17
St. James Episcopal Church, Indian Head will hold an indoor yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 17 at 7 east Potomac Ave. in Indian Head. Only quality items, no clothing. There will be a lunch bake sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 301-743-2366.
Church to hold back-to-school event
Christian Unity Baptist Church will host a Back-to-School Community Day from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Smallwood Village Shopping Center, at 10 King St. in Waldorf, in the Safeway parking lot. There will be food, activities for children, backpack giveaways and more. For more information, call 301-638-3866.
Church to hold women’s conference
The Women’s Ministry of First Missionary Baptist Church will hold their 2019 Women’s Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 24 at 46370 Pegg Lane in Lexington Park. A continental breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. This year’s theme is “God’s People Fulfilling God’s Purpose.” The registration fee is $25 per person. For more information contact FMBC at 301-863-8388.
St. Paul’s to hold Labor Day supper
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will hold its 125th Labor Day supper on Monday, Sept. 2 from noon to 5 p.m. at 4535 Piney Church Road in Waldorf. Eat in or carry out. The cost is $21 for adults and carry outs, $8 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children ages 5 and under. The meal includes fried chicken, old ham, fresh ham, potato salad, cole slaw and many vegetables. Desserts are available at an additional charge. For more information, call 301-645-5000 or visit stpaulswaldorf.org.
Thrift shop open 2nd, 4th Saturdays
The Shiloh United Methodist Church Thrift Shop will be open on the second and fourth Saturday of each month until November from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7305 Indian Head Highway in Bryans Road. Donations are accepted on those days during open hours. For more information, call 301-375-8816.
T-Life Ministries Food Pantry open twice a month, prayer service once a month
Israel Total Life Ministries’ Food Pantry is open the first and third Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 64 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. Drive through prayer is available on the first Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 301-861-3927.
Good Shepherd pantry opens monthly on third Saturday
Good Shepherd Food Pantry will be open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at St. Mary Catholic Church Newport at 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, call 301-934-8825 or email stmarycatholicchurcnewportmd@gmail.com.
St. Mary Church holds healing Mass on first Thursday
St. Mary Catholic Church, Newport has a monthly Healing Mass the first Thursday of each month. The Litany of St. John Vianney is recited after communion, and the Rev. Michael Briese offers prayers of healing for the body and soul. Confessions begin at 6 p.m.; Mass begins at 6:30 p.m., with the Sacrament of Reconciliation continuing during the Mass. St. Mary Church, Newport is at 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, call the parish office at 301-934-8825.
Pisgah church distributes food, clothing
Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church distributes food and clothing, for needy Charles County residents only, from 4 to 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month at the church, at 5830 Bumpy Oak Road in Bryans Road. The Charles County Department of Health will be at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. for free HIV/AIDS testing and services available to county residents. For more information, call Gloria Dorsey at 301-283-3230.
Joe’s Place pantry open twice a month
Joe’s Place Food Pantry, a ministry of Christ Church, Durham Parish, the Episcopal Church of Nanjemoy, is open every second and fourth Thursday each month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Durham Church Parish Hall, at 8700 Ironsides Road in Nanjemoy. The pantry is a partnership with the Southern Maryland Food Bank.
Shelves of Hope opens twice monthly
The St. Catherine/St. Ignatius Shelves of Hope Food Pantry is open every second and fourth Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The pantry is located at the St. Catherine Church Hall at 7636 Port Tobacco Road in Port Tobacco. For more information, contact the parish office at 301-934-9630.
Calvary Gospel hosts program for men each Wednesday
Royal Rangers meet each Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Family Life Center, on the second floor, Room 8, at Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf. The program is for young men (K-12) and will teach the Bible, recreation, physical training, basic military drill, perform community projects and learn skills in building and racing small pine cars. For more information, contact Elder Ray Short at bjs7634@verizon.net.
Get fit at Calvary Gospel Church
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts Fitness with Calvary on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Waldorf church pantry opens monthly
The Holy Sanctuary Church food pantry is open the third Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. at 12200 Billingsley Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-374-6789.
Hughesville Baptist celebrates recovery
Hughesville Baptist Church holds Celebrate Recovery meetings each Thursday at 7 p.m. The Church is located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road in Hughesville. This is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang-ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more info, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765, or go to www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Seventh-day Adventists add prayer mailbox
The Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church, at 5830 Bryans Road, announced that a prayer mailbox has been placed at the edge of the property for anyone with a prayer request. A bench is there and all are welcome to sit, meditate and/or drop a request to be prayed for. Requests will be added to the church’s 6 a.m. prayer line for daily prayer as well. The box will be checked often during the week.
Accokeek church offers transportation
Accokeek First Church of God, at 15821 Livingston Road, offers free transportation to those within a 20-mile radius of the church, to and from Sunday School at 9 a.m. or Sunday morning services, 10 to 11:45 a.m. If interested, call 301-283-2116, email pastor@accokeekchog.org, or contact Rose Armstrong at 301-885-8124.
St. Catherine holds weekday Mass
St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, Port Tobacco, will offer weekday morning Mass 6:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the church, at 7865 Port Tobacco Road. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament begins at 7 a.m. with Benediction at 8 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, go to www.stcatherinesmcconchie.org or call 301-934-9630.
Holy Temple Cross gives cooked food
Holy Temple Cross Ministries Inc. will have a free cooked food give-a-way at 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year at 11818 Park Waldorf Lane, Suite 516 in Waldorf. Food is donated by area restaurants. For more information, call 301-632-9707.
Metropolitan UMC hosts soup kitchen
Metropolitan United Methodist Church will host Ladles of Love Soup Kitchen 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. All are encouraged to “eat one; feed one” by taking a meal to someone in need. For more information, call Arline Arnold, 202-494-7556.
Victory Christian hosts food pantry
Victory Christian Ministries International of Charles County food pantry is open 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the church, at 4415 Crain Highway in White Plains. For more information, call 301-645-5171.
St. Peter’s holds Sunday evening Mass
St. Peter’s Catholic Church now offers evening Mass 6 p.m. Sundays at the church, at 3320 St. Peter’s Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-843-8916.
Ministry hosts weekday corporate prayer
Praying Until Something Happens Ministries will host a noon corporate prayer Monday through Friday at Zoe Outreach Ministries Church, at 66790 Crain Highway in La Plata.
Metropolitan hosts youth Friday nights
Metropolitan United Methodist Church hosts Friday Night Kickbacks 7 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays at the church, at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. This chaperoned event allows is for middle and high school students. Music, video games, card games, ping pong and an Open Mic are offered. Free. Refreshments available for purchase. For more information, call 301-375-9088.
Shiloh thrift shop open thru December
Shiloh Church Thrift Shop, 2780 Shiloh Church Road, Bryans Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday each month through December. Donations are accepted on those days only. For more information, call 301-375-8816.
New Hope invites visitors to memorial
New Hope Church of God, in partnership with VConnections Inc., invites the community to visit the Community Veterans Memorial at the church, at 4200 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. To purchase a memorial brick, call the church at 301-843-3887.
St. Mary’s Church hall rental available
St. Francis Hall at St. Mary’s Church Newport is available to rent for special occasions. For more information, call 301-934-8825, email stmarycatholicchurcnewportmd@gmail.com or go to www.stmarychurchnewport.org.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The April 8 session is Alzheimer’s & Brain Health. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The May 20 session (moved to avoid the day after Mother’s Day) is Bone Health Strength Awareness. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The June 10 session is Vision, Skin & Hair Health. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The July 8 session is The Three R’s: Recreation, Reinvention & Relationships. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The Aug. 12 session is Gift Distribution. For more information, call 301-843-5588.