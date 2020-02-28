St. James to hold fish fry Feb. 28
St. James’ Episcopal Church, Indian Head will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 at 7 E. Potomac Ave. in Indian Head. The meal includes fried fish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert. The cost is $12. Take out only. For more information, call 301-743-2366.
St. Mary’s church to welcome archbishop
St. Mary’s Catholic Church Bryantown will welcome Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory for a Mass of Celebration at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 13715 Notre Dame Place in Bryantown.
Christ Church seeks ‘Prom4All’ donations
Christ Episcopal Church’s “Prom4All” program is seeking donations of prom dresses (sizes 6-10 and medium only); men’s suits, dress pants, jackets, and dress shirts; and accessories (jewelry, purses, shoes, men’s dress shoes, shirts, dress pants and jackets, ties and bowties). All items, as well as gift cards or monetary donations to be used for tux rentals, salons, florists, restaurants and transportation, can be dropped off at the church’s main door at 112 Charles Street (facing onto Charles Street) from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 29 or Sunday, March 1. The church is located next to the courthouse. Prom4All is one component of Christ Church’s Emergence Program to reach out to high school age students in transition. Questions can be directed to prom4all@christchurchlaplata.org.
Church to hold variety show and dinner
Metropolitan United Methodist Church will hold a variety show and dinner fundraiser featuring comedian “GraceSon” on March 14 at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 each. For more information, call 301-375-9088.
Church to hold pastoral celebration
First Missionary Baptist Church of Lexington Park invites the public to join in a celebration of the Rev. Roderick W. McClanahan’s 30th pastoral anniversary, to be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Middleton Hall at 4045 Renner Road in Waldorf. Tickets are $35 per person. The celebration will continue during worship services on Sunday, March 15 at 46370 Pegg Lane in Lexington Park. For more information, call the church at 301-863-8388.
St. Joseph celebration to be held March 19
St. Joseph Church will hold a celebration of St. Joseph Day on March 19 in the parish center, at 4590 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. St. Joseph’s Table will begin with a solemn blessing at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served free throughout the day. The table will close at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Mass for the Solemnity of St. Joseph and consecration of St. Joseph at 7 p.m. in the church. for more information, visit stjoepomfret.weconnect.com, email stjosephtable2020@gmail.com or call 301-539-3903.
Project holds recovery series
The Ann and Isaiah Project will present “A Journey Towards Peace” from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of every month at 1002 Washington Ave. in La Plata. The new series by Chaplain Pamela Adams focuses on assisting individuals with strengthening their faith, combined with 12-step principles and evidence-based clinical practices to assist others in setting their feet on the road to recovery. For more information, call 310-818-1799 or email theannandisaiahproject@gmail.com.
Church seeks youth for paid internships
Mount Sinai AME Church, in collaboration with the Interfaith Partners of the Chesapeake, are looking for young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 for paid internships. Applicants must be seeking green careers in fields such as environmental science, oceanography and agriculture. Participants will work full time at selected host sites across Maryland and receive extensive leadership and professional development training as well as a paid stipend funded through the Chesapeake Bay Trust. For more information, call the Rev. Melynda Clarke at 301-437-0365.
Church holds Thursday youth nights
Peace Lutheran Church invites youth in grades 6 through 12 to join its youth fellowship program, We+Night, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. We+Night includes dinner, homework help and activities. For more information or to register, email Eric Randolph at youth@myplc.org.
Food pantry open twice a month
Israel Total Life Ministries’ Food Pantry is open the first and third Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 64 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. Drive through prayer is available on the first Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 301-861-3927.
Good Shepherd pantry opens monthly
Good Shepherd Food Pantry will be open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at St. Mary Catholic Church Newport at 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, call 301-934-8825 or email stmarycatholicchurcnewportmd@gmail.com.
St. Mary holds healing Mass monthly
St. Mary Catholic Church Newport has a monthly Healing Mass the first Thursday of each month. The Litany of St. John Vianney is recited after communion, and the Rev. Michael Briese offers prayers of healing for the body and soul. Confessions begin at 6 p.m.; Mass begins at 6:30 p.m., with the Sacrament of Reconciliation continuing during the Mass. St. Mary Church, Newport is at 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, call the parish office at 301-934-8825.
Church distributes food, clothing monthly
Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church distributes food and clothing, for needy Charles County residents only, from 4 to 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month at the church, at 5830 Bumpy Oak Road in Bryans Road. The Charles County Department of Health will be at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. for free HIV/AIDS testing and services available to county residents. For more information, call Gloria Dorsey at 301-283-3230.
Joe’s Place pantry open twice a month on 2nd, 4th Thursdays
Joe’s Place Food Pantry, a ministry of Christ Church, Durham Parish, the Episcopal Church of Nanjemoy, is open every second and fourth Thursday each month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Durham Church Parish Hall, at 8700 Ironsides Road in Nanjemoy. The pantry is a partnership with the Southern Maryland Food Bank.
Shelves of Hope opens twice monthly in Port Tobacco
The St. Catherine/St. Ignatius Shelves of Hope Food Pantry is open every second and fourth Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The pantry is located at the St. Catherine Church Hall at 7636 Port Tobacco Road in Port Tobacco. For more information, contact the parish office at 301-934-9630.
Calvary Gospel hosts program for men each Wednesday
Royal Rangers meet each Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Family Life Center, on the second floor, Room 8, at Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf. The program is for young men (K-12) and will teach the Bible, recreation, physical training, basic military drill, perform community projects and learn skills in building and racing small pine cars. For more information, contact Elder Ray Short at bjs7634@verizon.net.
Get fit at Calvary Gospel Church
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts Fitness with Calvary on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Waldorf church pantry opens monthly
The Holy Sanctuary Church food pantry is open the third Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. at 12200 Billingsley Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-374-6789.
Hughesville Baptist celebrates recovery
Hughesville Baptist Church holds Celebrate Recovery meetings each Thursday at 7 p.m. The Church is located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road in Hughesville. This is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang-ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more info, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765, or go to www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Seventh-day Adventists add prayer mailbox
The Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church, at 5830 Bryans Road, announced that a prayer mailbox has been placed at the edge of the property for anyone with a prayer request. A bench is there and all are welcome to sit, meditate and/or drop a request to be prayed for. Requests will be added to the church’s 6 a.m. prayer line for daily prayer as well. The box will be checked often during the week.
Accokeek church offers transportation
Accokeek First Church of God, at 15821 Livingston Road, offers free transportation to those within a 20-mile radius of the church, to and from Sunday School at 9 a.m. or Sunday morning services, 10 to 11:45 a.m. If interested, call 301-283-2116, email pastor@accokeekchog.org, or contact Rose Armstrong at 301-885-8124.
St. Catherine holds weekday Mass
St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, Port Tobacco, will offer weekday morning Mass 6:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the church, at 7865 Port Tobacco Road. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament begins at 7 a.m. with Benediction at 8 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, go to www.stcatherinesmcconchie.org or call 301-934-9630.
Holy Temple Cross gives cooked food
Holy Temple Cross Ministries Inc. will have a free cooked food give-a-way at 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year at 11818 Park Waldorf Lane, Suite 516 in Waldorf. Food is donated by area restaurants. For more information, call 301-632-9707.
Metropolitan UMC hosts soup kitchen
Metropolitan United Methodist Church will host Ladles of Love Soup Kitchen 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. All are encouraged to “eat one; feed one” by taking a meal to someone in need. For more information, call Arline Arnold, 202-494-7556.
Victory Christian hosts food pantry
Victory Christian Ministries International of Charles County food pantry is open 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the church, at 4415 Crain Highway in White Plains. For more information, call 301-645-5171.
St. Peter’s holds Sunday evening Mass
St. Peter’s Catholic Church now offers evening Mass 6 p.m. Sundays at the church, at 3320 St. Peter’s Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-843-8916.
Ministry hosts weekday corporate prayer
Praying Until Something Happens Ministries will host a noon corporate prayer Monday through Friday at Zoe Outreach Ministries Church, at 66790 Crain Highway in La Plata.
Shiloh thrift shop open thru December
Shiloh Church Thrift Shop, 2780 Shiloh Church Road, Bryans Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday each month through December. Donations are accepted on those days only. For more information, call 301-375-8816.
New Hope invites visitors to memorial
New Hope Church of God, in partnership with VConnections Inc., invites the community to visit the Community Veterans Memorial at the church, at 4200 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. To purchase a memorial brick, call the church at 301-843-3887.
St. Mary’s Church hall rental available
St. Francis Hall at St. Mary’s Church Newport is available to rent for special occasions. For more information, call 301-934-8825, email stmarycatholicchurcnewportmd@gmail.com or go to www.stmarychurchnewport.org.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The April 8 session is Alzheimer’s & Brain Health. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The May 20 session (moved to avoid the day after Mother’s Day) is Bone Health Strength Awareness. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The June 10 session is Vision, Skin & Hair Health. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The July 8 session is The Three R’s: Recreation, Reinvention & Relationships. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The Aug. 12 session is Gift Distribution. For more information, call 301-843-5588.