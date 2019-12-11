Church to hold ‘Women in Worship’ Dec. 11
First Missionary Baptist Church will hold “Women in Worship” during its 7:30 p.m. service on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 46370 Pegg Lane in Lexington Park. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Tawana Twitty of Victory Life Center in Upper Marlboro. For more information, contact the church at 301-863-8388.
Church to sponsor live nativity scene at Kris Kringle Christmas Market
There will be an indoor live nativity scene at the Kris Kringle Christmas Market, which takes place at the Charles County Fairgrounds from Dec. 13-15 at 8440 Fairgorund Road in La Plata. The live nativity features live animals and costumed participants playing roles from the nativity story. The live nativity is sponsored by La Plata United Methodist Church.
Church to hold Christmas play Dec. 14
First Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Christmas play, “The Story of Christmas,” featuring narration, song and dance, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 46370 Pegg Lane in Lexington Park. There is no cost, but free will offerings will be accepted. For more information, call the church at 301-863-8388.
Church to hold novena of Masses
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church will celebrate a novena of Masses before Christmas. The nine-day novena will begin with Mass at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, and will continue each evening at the same time, ending Sunday, Dec. 22. The Masses on Dec. 14, 15 and 22 will be preceded at 6:30 p.m. by traditional singing and a “Las Posadas” procession with Joseph and Mary looking for an inn and knocking at several entrance doors of the church. The church is located at 100 Village St. in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-7112.
Christ Church to hold annual ‘baby shower’ for Mary Dec. 15
Christ Church La Plata will hold its annual “Baby Shower for Mary and Joseph” at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 112 Charles St. in La Plata. The church invites participants to bring unwrapped “baby shower” gifts, such as clothing and supplies for infants, which will be donated to LifeStyles of Maryland for donation to homeless mothers with infants. All are welcome. A reception will follow. For more information, visit www.christchurchlaplata.org.
Good Shepherd to hold concert Dec. 15
The Good Shepherd United Methodist Church Chancel Choir with accompanying orchestra, will present “Breath of Heaven, a Christmas Cantata,” at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 305 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. A reception will follow. For additional information, call 301-843-6797.
Chancel Choir to perform Dec. 15
The Chancel Choir of La Plata United Methodist Church will present the Christmas choral work, “Born a Savior, Born a King” by James Purifoy at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. As the profits had long promised, the time had finally come for the advent of the Son of God. But could this child, born in such humble surroundings, truly be the promised savior and king? Join the Chancel Choir in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.
Shiloh to host Meals of Hope Dec. 18
Shiloh United Methodist Church will hold Meals of Hope from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7305 Indian Head Highway in Bryans Road. Come and pick up a free meal.
National Homeless Persons Interfaith Memorial Service scheduled for Dec. 19
The National Homeless Persons Interfaith Memorial Service, to remember those who have died homeless locally, will be held starting at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 112 Charles St. in La Plata. The Charles County community is invited to join with local faith organizations and agencies serving men, women and children who are homeless. The event is sponsored by LifeStyles of Maryland and Christ Episcopal Church in La Plata. There will be readings, music and a candlelight procession.
Church to hold performance Dec. 22
Metropolitan United Methodist Church will hold “The Sounds of Christmas” at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. “The Sounds of Christmas features the church’s Christmas Mass choir, puppet ministry, youth dance ministry and youth violinist. For more information, call 301-375-9088 or visit www.metroumcindianhead.com or visit the church on Facebook.
Church to hold Christmas Eve service
Accokeek First Church of God will hold a Chirstmas Eve service from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 15821 Livingston Road in Accokeek. For more information, call 301-283-2116 or visit www.accokeekchog.org.
Church to hold New Year’s service
Accokeek First Church of God will hold a New Year’s service at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 15821 Livingston Road in Accokeek. For more information, call 301-283-2116 or visit www.accokeekchog.org.
Church seeks young adults for internships
Mount Sinai AME Church, in collaboration with the Interfaith Partners of the Chesapeake, are looking for young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 for paid internships. Applicants must be seeking green careers in fields such as environmental science, oceanography and agriculture. Participants will work full time at selected host sites across Maryland and receive extensive leadership and professional development training as well as a paid stipend funded through the Chesapeake Bay Trust. For more information, call the Rev. Melynda Clarke at 301-437-0365.
Church holds Thursday youth nights
Peace Lutheran Church invites youth in grades 6 through 12 to join its youth fellowship program, We+Night, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. We+Night includes dinner, homework help and activities. For more information or to register, email Eric Randolph at youth@myplc.org.
T-Life Ministries Food Pantry open twice a month, drive thru prayer once a month
Israel Total Life Ministries’ Food Pantry is open the first and third Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 64 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. Drive through prayer is available on the first Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 301-861-3927.
Good Shepherd pantry opens monthly on third Saturday
Good Shepherd Food Pantry will be open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at St. Mary Catholic Church Newport at 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, call 301-934-8825 or email stmarycatholicchurcnewportmd@gmail.com.
St. Mary Church holds healing Mass on first Thursday
St. Mary Church, Newport has a monthly Healing Mass the first Thursday of each month. The Litany of St. John Vianney is recited after communion, and the Rev. Michael Briese offers prayers of healing for the body and soul. Confessions begin at 6 p.m.; Mass begins at 6:30 p.m., with the Sacrament of Reconciliation continuing during the Mass. St. Mary Church, Newport is at 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, call the parish office at 301-934-8825.
Church distributes food, clothing monthly
Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church distributes food and clothing, for needy Charles County residents only, from 4 to 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month at the church, at 5830 Bumpy Oak Road in Bryans Road. The Charles County Department of Health will be at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. for free HIV/AIDS testing and services available to county residents. For more information, call Gloria Dorsey at 301-283-3230.
Joe’s Place pantry open twice a month on 2nd, 4th Thursdays
Joe’s Place Food Pantry, a ministry of Christ Church, Durham Parish, the Episcopal Church of Nanjemoy, is open every second and fourth Thursday each month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Durham Church Parish Hall, at 8700 Ironsides Road in Nanjemoy. The pantry is a partnership with the Southern Maryland Food Bank.
Shelves of Hope opens twice monthly in Port Tobacco
The St. Catherine/St. Ignatius Shelves of Hope Food Pantry is open every second and fourth Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The pantry is located at the St. Catherine Church Hall at 7636 Port Tobacco Road in Port Tobacco. For more information, contact the parish office at 301-934-9630.
Calvary Gospel hosts program for men each Wednesday
Royal Rangers meet each Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Family Life Center, on the second floor, Room 8, at Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf. The program is for young men (K-12) and will teach the Bible, recreation, physical training, basic military drill, perform community projects and learn skills in building and racing small pine cars. For more information, contact Elder Ray Short at bjs7634@verizon.net.
Get fit at Calvary Gospel Church
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts Fitness with Calvary on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Waldorf church pantry opens monthly
The Holy Sanctuary Church food pantry is open the third Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. at 12200 Billingsley Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-374-6789.
Hughesville Baptist celebrates recovery
Hughesville Baptist Church holds Celebrate Recovery meetings each Thursday at 7 p.m. The Church is located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road in Hughesville. This is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang-ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more info, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765, or go to www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Seventh-day Adventists add prayer mailbox
The Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church, at 5830 Bryans Road, announced that a prayer mailbox has been placed at the edge of the property for anyone with a prayer request. A bench is there and all are welcome to sit, meditate and/or drop a request to be prayed for. Requests will be added to the church’s 6 a.m. prayer line for daily prayer as well. The box will be checked often during the week.
Accokeek church offers transportation
Accokeek First Church of God, at 15821 Livingston Road, offers free transportation to those within a 20-mile radius of the church, to and from Sunday School at 9 a.m. or Sunday morning services, 10 to 11:45 a.m. If interested, call 301-283-2116, email pastor@accokeekchog.org, or contact Rose Armstrong at 301-885-8124.
St. Catherine holds weekday Mass
St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, Port Tobacco, will offer weekday morning Mass 6:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the church, at 7865 Port Tobacco Road. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament begins at 7 a.m. with Benediction at 8 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, go to www.stcatherinesmcconchie.org or call 301-934-9630.
Holy Temple Cross gives cooked food
Holy Temple Cross Ministries Inc. will have a free cooked food give-a-way at 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year at 11818 Park Waldorf Lane, Suite 516 in Waldorf. Food is donated by area restaurants. For more information, call 301-632-9707.
Metropolitan UMC hosts soup kitchen
Metropolitan United Methodist Church will host Ladles of Love Soup Kitchen 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. All are encouraged to “eat one; feed one” by taking a meal to someone in need. For more information, call Arline Arnold, 202-494-7556.
Victory Christian hosts food pantry
Victory Christian Ministries International of Charles County food pantry is open 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the church, at 4415 Crain Highway in White Plains. For more information, call 301-645-5171.
St. Peter’s holds Sunday evening Mass
St. Peter’s Catholic Church now offers evening Mass 6 p.m. Sundays at the church, at 3320 St. Peter’s Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-843-8916.
Ministry hosts weekday corporate prayer
Praying Until Something Happens Ministries will host a noon corporate prayer Monday through Friday at Zoe Outreach Ministries Church, at 66790 Crain Highway in La Plata.
Shiloh thrift shop open thru December
Shiloh Church Thrift Shop, 2780 Shiloh Church Road, Bryans Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday each month through December. Donations are accepted on those days only. For more information, call 301-375-8816.
New Hope invites visitors to memorial
New Hope Church of God, in partnership with VConnections Inc., invites the community to visit the Community Veterans Memorial at the church, at 4200 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. To purchase a memorial brick, call the church at 301-843-3887.
St. Mary’s Church hall rental available
St. Francis Hall at St. Mary’s Church Newport is available to rent for special occasions. For more information, call 301-934-8825, email stmarycatholicchurcnewportmd@gmail.com or go to www.stmarychurchnewport.org.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The April 8 session is Alzheimer’s & Brain Health. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The May 20 session (moved to avoid the day after Mother’s Day) is Bone Health Strength Awareness. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The June 10 session is Vision, Skin & Hair Health. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The July 8 session is The Three R’s: Recreation, Reinvention & Relationships. For more information, call 301-843-5588.
Calvary Gospel hosts health info session
Calvary Gospel Church, at 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf, hosts a Health Info Session the second Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The Aug. 12 session is Gift Distribution. For more information, call 301-843-5588.