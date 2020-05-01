You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

McIntosh House shows team pride and 'Defense Against Coronavirus'

McIntosh House shows team pride and 'Defense Against Coronavirus'

The Arc Southern Maryland recently held a photo contest in recognition of the National Football League draft and residents and staff at the Arc’s McIntosh House in Hollywood, Md., rose to the challenge. Pictured in their NFL gear in back from left are Grayson Jones, Charles Windsor, Ronald Noordzy, Kelly Goelling and Michael Bussard. In front is Kimberly Stewart.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Newsletters