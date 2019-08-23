Grant and Martha (McLean) Ramsey of Waldorf are celebrating their 50th anniversary this month. The Ramseys were united in marriage on Aug. 23, 1969, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
The Ramseys have five children: James Wessinger of Huntingtown, Austin Ramsey of Waldorf, Charles (and Amy) Ramsey of Mechanicsville, Jeff (and Penny) Ramsey of Brasstown, N.C., and Jason (and Yoli) Ramsey of Kingsland, Ga. The couple has 16 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The couple plan to celebrate their golden anniversary with family and friends at an open house in Huntingtown.