In 2019, the Maryland General Assembly passed a bill creating the first Prescription Drug Affordability Board in the nation, regulating prescription drug costs. On Sept. 23, 2020, a board consisting of state dignitaries to provide oversight to citizens convened.
Now, Vincent DeMarco, president of the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative, said, 12 other states in the nation are considering following the lead of Maryland by adopting similar bills.
"About a dozen states are looking at laws just like this. Maine passed a similar law, other states are planning to really push it this year," he said.
Charles County Commissioner President Rueben B. Collins (D) said prescription drug affordability "affects so many of our senior citizens." It impacts residents not only financially, but their quality of life, he told attendees.
"No person should have to choose between food and prescriptions. ... Nor should they end up in the hospital because they go without their prescriptions," Collins said.
The state health insurance program, Collins said, assists county seniors with drug affordability and medicare coverage. "The program includes assisting individuals who need or want to adjust their prescription drug plan or coverage," he added.
In the first half of 2020, he said, Charles County's Aging and Disability Resource Center assisted 2,227 young disabled and senior citizens on their medical needs. "Of those assisted, more than 1,000 were specific to the state health insurance program," noting many were poverty stricken, Collins said.
Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk (D-Anne Arundel, Prince George's) joined the conversation, stating this bill was difficult to get passed, but persistence and continued fight pushed it through.
"In other countries, the same drug costs less. ... The Federal Government is not acting, we have to act," she said, adding the board will ultimately study the totality of pharmaceutical distribution. "Maryland is leading, it is the first of its' kind in the country."
Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles), a main proponent of the bill, said this particular topic is "a huge issue" for citizens. "Prescription drugs [in many countries] are so affordable. My life in the military and travels around the world, I can verify this is true," he said.
"The price is amazingly so much cheaper, including in Canada," he said. "I am happy this law passed in 2019. ... I am very proud that I was able to vote on this bill."