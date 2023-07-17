Blast off

Brian Dixon, eighth-grade student at Milton M. Somers Middle School, creates a 2D model of important figures in history in the area of space exploration at a Charles County Public Schools STEM camp at the James E. Richmond Science Center.

 CHARLES COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS photo

Every year around the middle of June, Charles County Public Schools students move out of classroom learning to summer fun mode. During summer break, the hallways no longer have students rushing to class but classrooms full of excited summer camp goers. This year is no different.

The many Charles public school summer camps throughout the county are giving students an opportunity to learn, have fun and grow their academic abilities before the school year begins in the fall.


  

