Gilbert named to dean’s list
Macaila Gilbert of Waldorf was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list for Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Gilbert is majoring in microbiology, neuroscience, laboratory science.
Waldorf students make MBU dean’s list
Brianna Bethea and Nathalie Lafontant, both of Waldorf, have made the spring 2019 dean’s list for Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Va. Kasie Banks and Britney Mason, also both of Waldorf, have made the spring 2019 honors list at Mary Baldwin University.
Loynes named to Monroe president’s list
Kayla Loynes of Brandywine has been named to the winter 2019 president’s list for Monroe College in Bronx, N.Y.
Williams earns bachelor degree
Brittany A. Williams of Waldorf earned a bachelor of arts degree in communication from Wichita State University in Kansas in spring 2019. Williams was also named to the spring 2019 dean’s honor roll.
Tete named to RIT dean’s list
Bobga Tete of Brandywine was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology, where Tete is enrolled in the computer aided drafting program.
Charles County students make York dean’s list
Three Charles County students were among approximately 1,400 who were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania. The students are:
• Alexis Burroughs of Waldorf, a freshman political science major.
• Devin Retzlaff of Hughesville, a senior computer science major.
• Skyler Wells of Waldorf, a sophomore nursing major.
Tyree inducted into Upsilon Pi Epsilon honor society
Kiera Tyree of White Plains, an information technology major, was one of eight students at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., to be inducted into the Upsilon Pi Epsilon computer science honor society last spring.
Charles County students graduate from University of New Haven
Two Charles County students received degrees from the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciens at the University of New Haven in West Haven, Conn., during commencement ceremonies held in May. Those students are:
• Tiara Francis of Nanjemoy, bachelor of science degree in forensic science, with a concentration in chemistry.
• DeVaughn Hilliard of Waldorf, master of science degree in investigations with a concentration in financial crimes investigations.
Bel Alton student named to SUNY dean’s list
Samantha L. Amaker of Bel Alton, a junior majoring in zoology, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at State University of New York Oswego.