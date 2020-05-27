You are the owner of this article.
Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School 3rd quarter honor roll

Third grade

Principal’s honors

Ryleigh Bailey

Caroline Davis

Christian Johnson

Jaxon Riggs

Kaiden Riggs

James Simms

All A’s and B’s

E’Mani Adams

Brynn Boyden

Ryder Copeland

Ethan Harman

Davin Harris

Jackson Holowchak

Donzell Johnson

Thomas Jones

Ashlyn Smith

Brielle Swor

Micah Terry

Fourth grade

Principal’s honors

Jackson Walter

Zachary Wedding

All A’s and B’s

Ashanti Atwater

Christopher Brown

Kaylanne Clemons

Whitney Gamble

Lillie Gilroy

Laniyah Jones

Jazemine Lyles

Janelle Maddox

Sophia Mullins

Aubrey Reed

Kathryn Robey

Fifth grade

Principal’s honors

Julianna Conte

Emily Cooley

Sadie Davis

Christopher Johnson

Payton Long

Genesis Zelaya Villalobos

Jariah Washington

All A’s and B’s

Montrez Baker

Luke Baldwin

Robert Barber

Kylie Collier

Jai’varn Hatton

Desmund Payton

Heath Posey

Michael Sumler

Yaretzi Valencia

