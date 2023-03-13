It’s likely going to be a fun day in eighth-grade science class when there’s a pile of pizza boxes in the corner and the teacher tells students to grab the s’more supplies.

The students in Victoria Farrell’s class at Piccowaxen Middle School weren’t indulging in junk food, they were studying thermal energy by gathering materials for a theoretical trip to the moon. Without an atmosphere, climate or weather, the moon is an ideal place to gather solar energy. It always exposed to sunlight outside of a rare lunar eclipse and if the students could lasso that energy, it would power almost everything that needed it.