Three Leonardtown High School students were recently named as semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Benjamin Dodge, Joseph Gardner and Kelsey Kelly will now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring of 2023.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
To become a finalist, semifinalists and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalists academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received. Semifinalists also must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
From over 16,000 semifinalists, more than 15,000 are expected to advance as finalists.