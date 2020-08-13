As a child, Erica Morgan was inspired by trips to Calvert Cliffs State Park and Chesapeake Beach looking for shark teeth to write a children’s book.
Now, at 19 years old, her book, which she wrote at age 11, is published. The Charles County Public Library hosted a “Virtual story time” for the book on Saturday, Aug. 8.
“I was inspired by family trips to Chesapeake Beach to collect shark’s teeth,” she said on her impetus for “A Shark Tooth Fairy Tale.”
“When I was walking down the beach, I thought, ‘There are so many shark’s teeth on the beach; the shark tooth fairy must be busy,’” she said.
Morgan, now a resident of Severna Park, explained she has collected about 100 shark teeth, keeping them in a jar in her room.
“One of my close friends had a house in Chesapeake Beach,” she said. “We would go visit her and collect shark teeth on the beach.”
She told Southern Maryland News the initial draft of “A Shark Tooth Fairy Tale” was written when she was about 11, and at that time, she was not sure how to publish it. So, she kept the draft to herself until her senior year in high school.
“I really wanted to publish it, but I wasn’t quite sure how, so I just kept it,” she said. “I wasn’t sure what to do with it. As a senior in high school, I decided to fulfill my childhood dreams of publishing a book.”
At that point, Morgan got a contract with Mascot Books, an independent publisher, and illustrated the entirety of the book’s storyboards by herself in watercolors.
“I sent them to an Italian artist,” she said. “She created the scenes that I had created in watercolor. She recreated them digitally for me. ... That is the finished product you see in the book. It is a very hands-on creative process.”
Morgan said she wanted to “replicate the experience” of hunting for shark teeth. She did so by hiding a tooth in every scene in the book for kids to look for.
“I also wanted to include an ocean conservation component,” she said. “The back of the book has different tips and ways that kids can protect and conserve our waterways.”
During an interview last week, she said the book is available at Walmart online, Target online, Barnes and Noble, and Amazon.
Abby Worden, a program coordinator at the Charles County Public Library, told Southern Maryland News the event earlier this month was a success. “It was a really good turnout, it was a really successful event,” she said.
The library discovered Morgan, according to Worden, by “stumbling across” an event that she did. “The title of the book stood out to me. ... It really complimented our summer reading theme, which is ‘Imaging your stories.’”
Worden explained highlighting local authors is an important practice the library engages in. “I found her, and I thought, ‘this is a great tie-in.’ We are definitely always looking to elevate local authors, and looking for different program opportunities to our libraries,” she said.
Ashley Littleton, youth services associate at the library and facilitator of the event, said in an interview kids were able to ask Morgan about being an author at 11.
“We read the story and the kiddos, either through their parents or typing themselves, were able to ask Ms. Erica questions about being an author at 11,” she said. “They were really interesting in knowing kind of how the process worked.”
A copy of the book was given away, Littleton said, adding there was “a lot of active participation” in the virtual chatroom.
The Charles County Public Library, additionally, is offering curbside pick-up service, which started on Monday, Aug. 3, at all branches.
Erin Del Signore, marketing manager for the Charles County Public Library, told Southern Maryland News the library is working with county officials and following safety guidelines.
“We have been working closely with county officials and following state and federal guidelines,” she said on the operations. “For the foreseeable future, we will be offering this curbside service as well as continuing digital services.”
Digital services, she said, include a variety of virtual programing, a blog that offers reading recommendations and live web chat to connect with staff to answer questions. “We are just trying to be as available as possible to our patrons while we are not physically opened,” Signore said.
The curbside pickup is contactless and will be placed on an outside table six feet away from the patron’s vehicle. In case of rain, pickups will be placed under a covered area at the Waldorf West branch.
