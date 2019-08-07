Clarke, Gahan wed

Mike and Debbie Gahan of La Plata announce the marriage of their daughter Kelsey Rebecca Gahan to Travis Alan Clarke. The wedding took place on June 1 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata.
The Rev. George Wilkinson performed the wedding. The matron of honor was Erin Gahan Clark, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Madelyn Gahan and Liliana Gahan, sisters-in-law of the bride, Lina Christine, Sam Warhime, Kelly Perna, and Samantha Tillery, all friends of the bride. Junior bridesmaids were Anya and May Gahan, nieces of the bride. The flower girl was Violeta Gahan, niece of the bride.
The best man was Matthew Mousseau, a friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Olaf Pedersen, Philip Kuldell, Andrew Waters, Anthony Guerrino and Sean Dillon, all friends of the groom, and Jeff Gahan and Patrick Gahan, both brothers of the bride.
The reception was held at The Belmont Farm in Clements. The couple honeymooned in Jamaica. They will reside in California, Md.