Hawthorne Country Club presents a new event venue for public use in La Plata. The Vistas at Hawthorne Country Club offers spectacular views and gracious surroundings for any event needs. Providing accommodations for up to 500 people on the newly hard surfaced and landscaped outside area and for 100 people inside the Club House.
“Hawthorne Country Club has long had a spectacular location for golf, swimming and entertaining,” Club President Gene Shontere says. “Opening The Vistas at Hawthorne to the public for this new venture is an exciting new step for our current and we hope future members.”
Something Borrowed Event Design & Rentals, LLC (SBED&R) has teamed with Hawthorne Country Club to address all of your planning, design and rental needs. Connie Bowling, President of SBED&R has design ideas waiting for your special day. From Fireworks displays to lush natural looks befitting the grounds of La Plata’s hidden gem at Hawthorne Country Club. For more, visit www.thevistasathawthorne.com or contact Connie at 301-751-1480 for more information.