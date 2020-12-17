A 20-year-old has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday morning shooting which sent a woman to the hospital.
Officers became aware of the alleged shooting at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday when a woman had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, a release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office says.
Investigators later determined the shooting occurred off Frazier Road in Bryans Road, and obtained an arrest warrant for Antonio Lamar Carter, 20, of White Plains.
Carter turned himself in on Thursday, the release says, and was charged with first-degree assault as well as reckless endangerment.
Carter and the woman are known to each other, the release says. Those with information are asked to contact Detective R. Smith at 301-609-6504.