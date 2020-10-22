Gregory DeShawn Collins, who is accused of shooting and killing a clerk at the 7-Eleven on Middletown Road in Waldorf, was apprehended in Georgia on Tuesday, Oct. 19, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Collins, 22, of Waldorf is awaiting extradition to Maryland, the sheriff’s office said, after being located in Georgia with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Eric Baker, who is assigned to the U.S. Marshals task force, worked closely with detectives to locate Collins, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
Collins is accused of shooting and killing Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, a cashier at the store who was murdered in what police say was an armed robbery.
Charles sheriff’s spokesperson Janelle Love said on Tuesday Collins had not been brought to Maryland yet, and she was not sure when he would be transported.
Accused hotel shooter, codefendant arrested
Another Charles County homicide suspect was arrested over the weekend in Prince George’s County, along with his alleged codefendant.
Marc C. McLaughlin, 31, was arrested on allegations he shot and killed Kenneth Dionel Brawner, 29, of Waldorf at the Master Suites Hotel off Old Washington Road in Waldorf on Sept. 21.
McLaughlin was indicted earlier this month on a 40-count bill accusing him of first-degree murder among several other robbery, assault and firearms charges.
Charging papers say McLaughlin was identified after a witness said three men had forced their way into Brawner’s room, armed with handguns, demanding money.
“A verbal altercation took place between Brawner and one of the gunm[e]n,” charging papers say.
Brawner was found dead from a gunshot to the stomach, charging papers say.
Also arrested in the case was Cameron M. Fletcher, 38, of District Heights, who is also charged with first-degree murder, as well as 39 other charges related to the incident.
A third suspect, Terrence Wills, 27, of Waldorf, was arrested in Prince George’s County on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals, according to the Charles sheriff’s offfice, after being charged with first-degree murder and other related charges.
The case is “all still an active investigation,” Love said.
