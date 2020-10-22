Three Washington, D.C., teens who were arrested following an armed robbery of a Bryans Road pharmacy in December of 2019 have been sentenced following their guilty pleas.
Last Thursday, Blake-Joshua Isaiah McKinney, 18, was sentenced to 20 years, suspended down to five years of prison, which will be followed by five years of probation, according to a release from the Charles State’s Attorney’s Office. McKinney was sentenced by Charles Circuit Judge William R. Greer Jr. after pleading guilty to armed robbery for the Dec. 6, 2019, incident, where the three teens were arrested after officers responded to a robbery in progress at the CVS off of Indian Head Highway in Bryans Road.
The three suspects, Alonzo Lamont Gholston, 18, Barry Tyson, then 17, and McKinney were arrested after two fled when an off-duty federal police officer at the store became aware of the robbery.
Gholston, the driver, pleaded guilty to a robbery conspiracy charge on Sept. 18 and was sentenced to 10 years, suspended down to three years, as well as five years of probation. He was also ordered to pay $2,272.34 in restitution to Verizon, court records say, as police say he crashed into a telephone pole before fleeing on foot and being arrested.
Tyson, now 18, was charged as an adult and entered an Alford plea to armed robbery on Aug. 18. He was sentenced to eight years, suspended down to his time-served.
“So no more jail time,” Kandes Carter, a spokesperson for the state’s attorney’s office, said.
He will also serve three years of unsupervised probation, she said.
