Gregory DeShawn Collins, who is accused of shooting and killing a clerk at the 7-Eleven on Middletown Road in Waldorf, was apprehended in Georgia today, Oct. 19, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
Collins, 22, of Waldorf is awaiting extradition to Maryland, the sheriff's office said, after being located in Georgia with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Charles County Corporal Eric Baker, who is assigned to the U.S. Marshals task force, worked closely with detectives to locate Collins, the sheriff's office said in a release.
Collins is accused of shooting and killing Lynn Marie Maher, of White Plains, a cashier at the store who was killed in what police say was an armed robbery.
Hotel homicide suspects arrested
Another Charles County homicide suspect was arrested over the weekend in Prince George's County, as well as his alleged co-defendants.
Marc C. McLaughlin, 31, was arrested on allegations he shot and killed Kenneth Dionel Brawner, 29, of Waldorf at the Master Suites Hotel off Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
McLaughlin was indicted earlier this month on a 40-count bill accusing him of first-degree murder among several other robbery, assault and firearms charges.
Charging papers say McLaughlin was identified after a witness said three men had forced their way into Brawner's room, armed with handguns, demanding money.
"A verbal altercation took place between Brawner and one of the gunm[e]n," charging papers say.
Brawner was found dead from a gunshot to the stomach, charging papers say.
Also arrested in the case was Cameron M. Fletcher, 38, of District Heights, who is also charged with first-degree murder, as well as 39 other charges related to the incident.
A third suspect, Terrence Wills, 27, of Waldorf, was charged with first-degree murder in district court in late September, but his circuit court case remains sealed and the warrant has not been served, according to court records.