A Bryans Road man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, multiple counts of illegal possession of a firearm and multiple counts of firearm possession with a felony conviction after a 12-hour barricade inside a Bryans Road home from Saturday to Sunday.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff's Office Deputy Y. Jack Austin, shortly after 4 p.m. on Aug. 1, officers responded to the 2300 block of Pomonkey Creek Place for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim, who reported he was physically assaulted by Lavon Dewayne Chisley, 54.
The victim alleged that he and Chisley were arguing over Chisley having a guest at the residence amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chisley allegedly struck the victim in the right side of his face with a closed fist.
Chisley allegedly retrieved a broom from the residence and began swinging it at the victim. The victim contacted the sheriff's office for assistance, at which point Chisley fled into his bedroom prior to the arrival of law enforcement at the scene.
Arriving officers attempted to speak with Chisley, but he allegedly refused to exit his bedroom and barricaded the door with furniture, preventing officers from entering the bedroom. Officers attempted to engage in conversation with Chisley, but he allegedly refused to resolve the incident peacefully.
Chisley allegedly announced from the bedroom "I got a gun," that he was "going out in a blaze of glory," and he was not going back to jail, according to police. Chisley also allegedly stated repeatedly that he wanted to die.
Officers confirmed with the victim and other family members that there were several firearms within the bedroom that Chisley had barricaded himself in. Based on Chisley's behavior and threats, the sheriff's office hostage negotiations team and emergency services team responded to the scene.
Officers from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office emergency services team were also called in to assist. Officers and hostage negotiators made "exhaustive efforts" to have Chisley exit the bedroom peacefully, with negative results.
Chisley allegedly discharged several rounds from firearms from within the bedroom during negotiations, however there were no reported injuries. Detectives with the criminal investigations division obtained a search and seizure warrant for the residence.
Ultimately, at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, members of the emergency services team forced entry into the bedroom and took Chisley into custody without further incident. Chisley was allegedly lethargic and believed to be suffering from a narcotics overdose.
Narcan was administered to Chisley and he was then transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment and a mental health evaluation.
Officers at the scene observed a projectile had been fired into the ceiling of the bedroom Chisley was in and into the main door of the bedroom. Officers recovered a Mossberg .22 caliber rifle, a spent .22 caliber casing, a Stevens Savage 30-30 rifle, a Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun, a Marlin 30-30 rifle and multiple .22 caliber rounds from within the bedroom.
Chisley is prohibited from possessing firearms in Maryland based on five separate convictions in Charles and Prince George's counties from 1986 to 2016. The past charges included first- and second-degree assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and resisting arrest.
"I want to commend all of the officers and first responders for their work in this case. It was an extremely dangerous situation that had the potential to escalate even further," Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said. "Patience, solid strategies, and the assistance of our law enforcement partners from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were critical in preventing anyone from being harmed."
The investigation is ongoing. Chisley is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28.