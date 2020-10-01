Bryans Road teen indicted for shooting

A Bryans Road teen was indicted in Charles County Circuit Court on Sept. 25 on charges relating to a shooting incident that occurred in early September.
Chase Dylan Green, 18, is facing multiple charges of first- and second-degree assault, multiple charges of use of a firearm in commission of a crime, multiple charges of reckless endangerment and other related weapons charges. Green has been held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center since his Sept. 10 arrest.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Det. Ryan Johnson’s statement of charges, on Sept. 3, shortly after 1:45 p.m., officers responded to Amherst Road in Bryans Road for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a victim, Desmond Dunnington, suffering from a gunshot wound to the right elbow.
The initial investigation showed that Dunnington and a witness were in the area of the 2800 block of the Chippewa Street when a white Lexus SUV approached them. Dunnington approached the front passenger door of the vehicle and a few seconds later, gunshots came from the vehicle.
The incident was captured on video surveillance and approximately five shots were fired, one striking Dunnington. A witness was transported from the scene to the sheriff’s office who was present during the shooting and saw the person who fired the shots at Dunnington.
The witness stated the person who did the shooting was the same person who shot a victim in Bryans Road approximately two years ago. On Nov. 6, 2018, Johnson was assigned to investigate a shooting in the area of the 5500 block of Karen Court in Bryans Road.
Southern Maryland News previously reported that on Nov. 6, 2018, a 19-year-old man was approached by two unknown males. When approached, one of the suspects said “give me all your [expletive],” according to the victim.
The victim told the two males he did not have anything on him and one of the suspects, later identified as Green, allegedly pulled out a shotgun from his clothes and shot the victim one time. Both the victim and the two suspects fled the scene after the gunshot.
Around 2 p.m., sheriff’s officer responded to Bryans Road for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they made contact with an off-duty police officer who stated he heard several gunshots.
After hearing the gunshots, the off-duty officer witnessed the two subjects running toward him and Green allegedly had a shotgun in his hand. Both subjects were then detained and officers were not able to immediately locate the victim.
At 2:43 p.m., the victim walked into the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The wound was described as severe with a large cavity to his shoulder and arm area.
Green was allegedly in possession of an Ithaca brand 20-gauge shotgun, with the stock cut off and the barrel sawed off. The barrel was measured and was approximately 13¾ inches in length, less than 18 inches as required by law.
Green ultimately plead guilty to two counts of possession of an unregistered shotgun and received a five year suspended sentence. Green was also placed on unsupervised probation for three years.
The witness was provided a photographic line up containing five photos and one of Green during his arrest in 2018. The witness picked out the photograph and allegedly said it was Green who shot Dunnington.
A search was conducted through the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration for vehicles registered to Green’s mother. The search revealed she had a 2011 Lexus SUV, which police say was found to be the same vehicle from the video surveillance of the Sept. 3 shooting.
Dunnington was transported to Prince George’s County Hospital Center with non-life threatening injuries. On Sept. 10, sheriff’s detectives and a U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, in which a sheriff’s detective is assigned, located and arrested Green. Green was located at a house in Prince George’s County and arrested without incident.
Green is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. His initial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23.
