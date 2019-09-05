The Calvert County state’s attorney’s office and Calvert County Circuit Court recently announced indictments in several drug distribution-related cases.
A grand jury handed down the indictments Aug. 19.
Jeffrey Rod Bradford Jr., 31, of Lexington Park was indicted on two counts each of controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute a narcotic, two counts of CDS possession not marijuana and conspiracy to possession CDS with the intent to distribute a narcotic.
Bradford’s alleged co-conspirator, Sarah Ray Ward, 29, of Owings was also indicted on those same six counts. According to court documents, the pair was arrested by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office during a July 11 traffic stop in Owings. The pair was in possession of crack cocaine and heroin.
The state’s cases against Bradford and Ward could go to trial in January.
Jamie McGuire, 35, of Chesapeake Beach was served a six-count indictment which charged her with CDS distribution of a narcotic, CDS possession with intent to distribute a narcotic, CDS possession not marijuana, CDS common nuisance in distribution of a narcotic, and two counts of CDS possession of paraphernalia.
Maguire was arrested July 12 and was in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine and paraphernalia.
According to court documents, police reported that Maguire created the common nuisance by driving around in a Ford Explorer and selling crack.
The state’s case against Maguire could go to trial in late January.
Richard Daniel Clark, 59, of Waldorf is facing a five-count indictment for allegedly distributing oxycodone.
Court documents identified Clark’s conspirator as Tracey Renee Summers, aka Tracey Renee Miller, 52, of Prince Frederick. Clark was indicted for CDS distribution of a narcotic, CDS possession with intent to distribute a narcotic and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
Both Clark and Summers were indicted for conspiracy of CDS possession with intent to distribute a narcotic and conspiracy of CDS possession not marijuana.
According to court documents, the pair was apprehended during a traffic stop in Prince Frederick May 21. Court papers identified the offense date from between March 25 and May 21.
Both Clark and Summer could face a jury trial in late January.
Donnie Frank Hawkins, 52, of Huntingtown was indicted on six counts related to the alleged distribution of crack cocaine and oxycodone.
Hawkins faces two counts each of CDS distribution of a narcotic, CDS possession with intent to distribute a narcotic and CDS possession not marijuana.
The charges stem from a July 26 incident.
A trial on the charges is tentatively set for mid-January.
Korey Contee Mackall, 39, of Lusby was served a four-count indictment charging him with one count each of CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS possession not marijuana, CDS common nuisance distributing narcotics and CDS possession of paraphernalia. According to court documents, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit officers had received “multiple tips” from sources that Mackall had been distributing cocaine, driving to the alleged distributions in a Toyota Camry.
Police reported Mackall’s vehicle was stopped July 19 at the WaWa in Market Square in Prince Frederick.
Drugs, cash and two cellphones were seized during the stop. The state’s case against Mackall is tentatively scheduled to go to trial in early January.
Tyier C. Brooks, 29, of Lothian was served a three-count indictment for CDS distribution of narcotics, CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics and CDS possession not marijuana.
His codefendant, Adma Dwain Bowen, 31, of Huntingtown was also indicted on those same counts as well as conspiracy CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics plus four traffic violations.
They were both apprehended during a May 10 traffic stop in Chesapeake Beach. Police discovered cocaine in the vehicle which Bowen was driving.
According to court documents, Brooks and Bowen were allegedly distributing cocaine.
Both men are currently scheduled to go on trial in early January.
