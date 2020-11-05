Prosecutors have dropped a murder case against a teen who police previously identified as the killer of a 17-year-old North Point High School student in February.
Keshawn K. Belasco of Waldorf, who was 16 at the time of the alleged incident and is now 17, was previously accused of being the gunman in the Feb. 18 murder of Bradley Alan Brown, 17, of Bryans Road.
All counts on Belasco’s case were entered nolle prosequi, a formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action, following an Oct. 1 pre-trial conference. He had a trial date scheduled for the following week.
Two other suspects, Mikayle Tahed Qawwee, 19, and Darryl Edward Freeman, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time, were also arrested in February. Their cases have not been dropped.
“There are still two pending cases,” Kandes Carter, a spokesperson for the Charles County state’s attorney’s office, said this week. She refused to comment further on the matter.
“We maintained our innocence the entire time,” J. Wyndal Gordon, Belasco’s attorney, said on Monday. He said he did not know why prosecutors had decided to drop the case, but he had been prepared to go to trial and encouraged prosecutors to drop the case in private conversations.
“They made the right decision,” he said.
In February, police said they had located Brown suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and leg in the driveway of his residence off Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road. Investigators determined he had been selling THC vape cartridges, and alleged Belasco, Freeman and Qawwee had traveled to Brown’s residence to rob him, also alleging Belasco had fired a gun at Brown.
Belasco, Freeman and Qawwee were initially charged with first-degree murder along with several other charges. Freeman and Qawwee each have pre-trial conferences scheduled for later this month.
Belasco has filed a petition to expunge his closed case.
