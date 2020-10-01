Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) was sworn in as president of the Maryland Sheriffs' Association on Sept. 17, elevated to the role after serving as vice president for a year.
Berry will be succeeding Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler (R), who served as president for a year. Berry will be leading the 24 sheriffs of Maryland jurisdictions and through the association engaging on issues of public safety policy with state senators and delegates in Annapolis, as well as on law enforcement legislation that affects legal, social and budgetary issues.
The sheriffs association has been recognized as the voice of law enforcement on behalf of sheriff's offices and local law enforcement in Maryland, according to a press release. The sheriffs association also provides contemporary training to law enforcement leaders statewide, ensuring members remain current on leading issues as well as preparing the next generation of Maryland’s law enforcement executives.
Gahler said the president speaks on behalf of all Maryland sheriffs for the entire association. He said the skills needed are parallel to any public official, being open minded and a good communicator.
"You must present a position on behalf of the association based on clear evidence and beliefs, it's not easy," Gahler said. "[Berry] is serving as a non-partisan voice of the sheriffs association, bridging political beliefs or positions to find common ground, plus the communication and willingness to have ability to bridge the gap."
Berry said when he served alongside Gahler for the past year, he assisted with a number of assignments with the sheriffs legislative committee and giving insight into law enforcement matters in the Maryland General Assembly. Berry said he and Gahler did a number of things for benevolent organizations across the state, plus the annual training seminar held in Ocean City where guest speakers would come from across the country to give insight to critical law enforcement related topics.
"I look forward to continue to advance the mission of the Maryland Sheriffs' Association through productive meetings as well as working with our Maryland General Assembly members," Berry said. "We serve at a time of great uncertainty due to COVID-19, you have civil unrest issues in our community and it demands for police reform. In my current role as president I am optimistic about the future of policing."
Berry said he sincerely believes the sheriffs association can work with political leaders and community stakeholders to address police reform and enhance police transparency within communities. He said as a collective group the association is making sure that there is uniformity in reference to all agencies having body-worn cameras.
The sheriffs association and general assembly are also having conversation in reference to a hearing board for civilians and disciplinary hearing boards for officers. Berry said the association is having additional conversations regarding how the boards would go about conducting administrative investigations into agencies.
"We understand that not every county's citizens have the same ideology, but that is the challenge of the president, to work with those particular chiefs and make sure that there is equal policing in all of our communities," Berry said. "We must make sure that the citizens are all understanding of what we do as law enforcement in the great state of Maryland, equally they have confidence in our leadership and in the men and women who put themselves in harms way each and every day to keep our communities safe."
Gahler said he has known Berry since the two were elected sheriffs of their respective counties in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Gahler said he and Berry have two of the largest sheriff's offices in the state, so they face similar challenges as far providing law enforcement and public safety.
"I have no doubt in my mind [Berry] will do an exceptional job in serving the interest of all 24 sheriffs' offices," Gahler said. "I am still working with elected leaders improving public safety in general. I think in a large sense, Maryland has done a lot of right, but there is always room for improvement, we are always having those conversations."
Berry said he plans to continue to build upon what law enforcement has done in Charles County, specifically investing in young people. He said he has made sure his staff has positive interactions with the young people within the school system, having officers present to help mentor and guide the youth through any challenges they may face in their lives.
"I really am proud of how we have been interacting with our community members, I am also very proud and humbled about the support the sheriff's office receives in our community," Berry said. "Charles is no different than a lot of the other counties where the sheriffs definitely engage the community. So we want to definitely continue to enhance and build upon the positive environment and the positive programming we have across the state."
Berry said such community-oriented models have historically benefitted law enforcement. He said law enforcement has to get back to a more community-oriented policing concept, getting to know the citizens in the community and the citizens getting to know the officers.
"I think that will definitely pay dividends for police transparency and police trust in our communities," Berry said.
Berry spoke about his time knowing Gahler and how they have been able to implement programs in their respective counties. One such program was the heroin opiate prevention effort that started in Harford County educating citizens about the opioid epidemic.
Berry said staff members were able to meet and replicate the program in Charles County and plans to continually create ideas and programs for law enforcement with Gahler and others in the future.
"I think it has served us well in our respective agencies," Berry said. "As we continue to move forward, I will always look to him to seek wise council of how we need to move MSA forward during my presidency."
Berry said he looks forward to continually advancing the mission of the sheriffs association as they work with legislators to further advance policing in the state.
"I am just looking forward to this particular opportunity to serving the citizens of the great state of Maryland on a higher level," Berry said. "It’s just an honor and privilege to be in this position."