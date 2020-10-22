A Norfolk, Va., man is awaiting extradition from Pennsylvania to be arrested on charges of killing his mother in Indian Head on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 15,, according to police.
A release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office alleged Brandon Kiah Slade, 26, had been visiting his mother, Leonora Coates-Slade, 47, at her residence Indian Head when “for reasons not known at this time,” he assaulted her and fled the scene in a GMC Yukon.
Police responded to the Lookout Drive address and found Coates-Slade deceased at the scene with injuries to her upper body shortly after 2:30 p.m. last week on Thursday, the release alleges.
Officers in the Limerick, Pa., police department apprehended Slade without incident shortly before 8 p.m. that night, the release said.
He is now awaiting extradition to Maryland where he will be served with an arrest warrant, which Charles police spokesperson Janelle Love said charges him with first- and second-degree murder as well as first- and second-degree assault.
In Pennsylvania, Slade is set in for a hearing on his extradition on Oct. 26, court records say.
Waldorf man arrested on attempted murder allegations
In an unrelated case, a Waldorf man is awaiting extradition on allegations he fired rounds through a residential door at a Glenview Place residence in Waldorf earlier this month.
Tommy Whack Jr., 31, of Brandywine is currently waiting to be brought back to Maryland from Virginia after being identified in a traffic stop by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Oct. 16.
On Oct. 8, Whack allegedly knocked on the door of an unidentified person at the Waldorf residence, and that individual answered the door but closed it, according to a release from the Charles Sheriff’s Office. Whack allegedly continued by firing several rounds into the door, but no injuries were reported, the release says.
In Virginia last week, Whack was arrested on a fugitive charge as well as a charge of failing to identify himself to law officers, according to Virginia’s case records. He pleaded guilty to the failure to identify charge at his arraignment and was sentenced to five days in jail and a $231 fine.
In Maryland, he will face charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second degree assault, felony use of a firearm and other charges.
