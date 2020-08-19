Charles man, 39, indicted in rape case from March
A Charles County grand jury has indicted Timothy Joel Allen, 39, on charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault, court records stated. The incident is alleged to have occurred during the early morning hours of March 4.
Allen, who currently resides in La Plata, allegedly raped a 21-year-old female victim after she fell asleep while watching a movie at his home. When she woke up, she observed the defendant “completely naked” and her leggings partially off. The charging papers filed by Officer Charles Garner of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, detailed the victim’s account of Allen’s alleged sexual actions during the incident. The victim told police she “kicked the defendant in the chest to get him off her, as she simultaneously said ‘stop, get off me,’ ” Garner stated in charging papers. “The victim was able to break away and she subsequently called a friend to pick her up. The victim’s friend picked her up and transported her to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center to report the incident.”
The victim told police that she ended up at the defendant’s residence after an evening of dining and drinking, first at a restaurant, then at a friend’s house and eventually, the defendant’s residence.
Shortly before noon March 4, detectives with the Charles sheriff’s office located Allen as he was leaving his residence. Allen was taken to a district station in Waldorf and agreed to speak with police. According to charging documents, Allen denied having sex with the victim, who he described as drunk but “of sound mind.” Allen claimed it was the victim who initiated the tryst with her physical overtones.
According to court records, on April 20 Allen was released on his own recognizance after being held without bond for nearly 50 days.
Allen, who was formally indicted Aug. 14, is being represented by public defender Emily McLeod.
Hyattsville man now facing robbery charge
On Aug. 13, Officer Tyler Willis of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment off Pilgrims Square in Waldorf at the report of an assault. Willis stated in court documents that the female victim was standing outside the building and was “extremely frantic and shaking while she was trying to explain to me what happened.” The officer stated that he noticed a purse behind the victim “with papers and other belongings scattered across the sidewalk.”
According to Willis, the victim said the defendant, identified as Bernard Raymon Butler, 36, of Hyattsville, “threw her to the ground, stole her money and phone and ran off.” She provided police with a description of Butler and a lookout was broadcast. Butler was located “standing at the apartment complex playground.”
Butler was handcuffed and later searched. The search yielded the phone and most of the money the victim claimed he stole from her.
According to charging papers, the victim’s 9-year-old daughter witnessed the incident and called 911.
Butler, who was charged with a single count of robbery, was released Aug. 14 after posting $250 bond. A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for Aug. 28 in district court.
Family argument over fruit leads to charges
On Sunday morning, Officer Christopher Clancy of the Charles sheriff’s office responded to a residence on Deer Point Court in Indian Head for a report of an assault with a weapon. Several occupants were escorted safely out of the house after a “verbal altercation” between two males erupted. Clancy stated in court documents that the confrontation “stemmed from oranges that were thrown away.”
One of the men, identified as Brandon Shae Hudson, 34, “went to his bedroom and produced a black semi-automatic handgun,” which he allegedly pointed at the other male. No injuries were reported.
Clancy stated in court documents that Hudson soon came out of the house and surrendered to police without incident.
“The accused stated that he did start a verbal argument over fruit that was thrown away,” Clancy stated. “He also stated that at no point was a gun involved and that no physical altercation occurred.”
Police executed a search warrant on the home. A search of Hudson’s bedroom yielded a black Hi-Point JCP .40 S&W semiautomatic handgun, Clancy reported.
“The firearm was fully loaded, with one round in the chamber and the serial number was obliterated,” Clancy stated in charging papers.
Hudson was taken to the Charles County Detention Center. According to court documents, Hudson was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, knowingly altering a firearm ID number and firearm use in a felony/violent crime. After initially being held without bond, Hudson was released Monday on his own recognizance.
La Plata man facing charges involving missing Cadillac
On Sunday, a man reported to Charles County authorities that his 2017 Cadillac had been stolen from his residence on Penns Hill Road in La Plata.
In an application for statement of charges, the victim identified Thomas Kelly, 59, who has been staying at the residence while recovering from surgeries, as the person believed to have taken the Cadillac.
“Mr. Kelly has no current driving privileges in the state of Maryland and did not have my permission to operate or remove my vehicle from its parking space,” wrote the victim in the application. The victim further stated that he had attempted to contact Kelly several times Sunday and then again Monday. He estimated that the missing vehicle’s value is $27,000.
According to a statement on the letterhead of Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony B. Covington (D), the victim was advised that a district court document charging Kelly with taking the vehicle had been issued.
According to a docket summary, Kelly is charged with theft $25,000 to under $100,000 and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle. A preliminary inquiry regarding the charges is scheduled for Oct. 19.
MARTY MADDEN