Police in Charles are investigating a possible hit and run in St. Charles which sent an 8-year-old girl to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly before 6 p.m., Charles County deputies responded to St. Charles Parkway in the area between Gallery Place and St. Thomas Drive, Charles sheriff's Spokesperson Diane Richardson said.
She said a group of three children had been running across the road, followed by the 8-year-old girl, who was then struck by a pickup truck.
The child was flown to a hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries, Richardson said.
A witness assisted police in following a pickup truck believed to be the one which struck the child. The truck was headed through La Plata, Richardson said.
The driver was identified to police, but was not arrested as the investigation is ongoing, Richardson said.
Investigators believe alcohol may be a contributing factor, a release from the sheriff's office says.
Those with information on the incident may contact Private D. Walker at 301-609-3251.