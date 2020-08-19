The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Teen Court fall and summer program — a diversion program for youth misdemeanor offenders — kicked off on Aug. 6 in the county.
The program, established in March of 2001, is targeted toward individuals between 12 and 17 years old. The participant must be first-time misdemeanor offenders and reside in Charles County.
The offenders must be enrolled in school, have entered a guilty plea and received parental consent prior to participation. Furthermore, teen volunteers with a professional interest in the court system gain first-hand knowledge of legal proceedings.
Sarah Vaughan, teen court coordinator, told Southern Maryland News on Monday that the program is designed to keep young offenders out of the state system.
“The whole mission is to divert kids from the state system, to give them a second chance so they don’t have that stigma of a criminal record. That’s the whole point of it,” she said.
The program, held at the La Plata Circuit Courthouse, has youth volunteers who sit in the jury and adult volunteers who act as judges and mediate. Additionally, the program has court monitors who work with the jury during deliberations.
Roles are determined by years of service, Vaughan said. “I usually promote them up to a judge because they worked in other various positions. Sometimes, it’s based on personalities. ... I base it all on their strengths,” she said.
There may be two or three charges for one offense, she said, adding that the program normally handles thefts, disorderly conduct and “things of that nature.”
Due to the crutching nature of the pandemic, the average number of participants dropped from around 50 kids to just seven. The process is more stringent as well, she added. Face masks, temperature checks and social distancing is required.
There are myriad opportunities to enter the program, she said. “You refer yourself, officers can refer you, your parents [can refer]. I can pick up the case. Pretty much, we review any case that comes through. ... We try to bring in as many as possible.,” Vaughan said.
“We’ve had a lot of kids who’ve come through teen court that have gone into law school, who have gone into the medical field,” she said. “You’d be amazed.”
She added that the program’s success rate is boasted about. “If a kid comes through teen court, 97% of everybody that comes through complies and completes. ... We have a 7% recidivism,” she said.
Lili Bethrias, a volunteer of the program, told Southern Maryland News that as a former jury member, the role of that position is choosing sanctions for the defendants.
“At first, I started as a jury member, and basically, you just choose sanctions for the people on the trial,” she said. “I moved up to exit interviewer. ... I was also bailiff.”
“It’s a lot of work,” she said on Vaughan’s duties. “People may not see the program for what it is. I feel like people just believe that Miss Vaughan is just doing one thing but she does many, many things.”
The delicate nature of the program due to potential longterm impacts, Bethrias said, is crucial. “There [are] so many children, there [are] so many lives affected by what you do, that it has to be serious.,” she said, adding, “This is somebody’s life, this is their only second chance.”
Capt. David Kelly of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office told Southern Maryland News on Monday that he is impressed by how the program is operated and managed by Vaughan.
“The success is based off of a lot of the volunteers. ... Really the kids are evaluating themselves or really applying punishment themselves,” he said. “I found it to be fascinating to see that. ... I found that, interestingly enough, they were far more strict than a judge would be.”
He added that the core of the program is about the young participants being engaged and participating, rather than “having to pay a $50 fine or a $100 fine.”
“I found that to be the success, the core of it. The program would not be successful without — certainly Mrs. Vaughan at the helm — but the volunteers are such a big part of it. ... It is an amazing program in my opinion,” Kelly said.
