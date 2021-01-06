A Gwynn Park High School graduate and basketball legend was killed in a crash in Waldorf last week while crossing the road in Waldorf.
Police say on the evening of Dec. 30, a vehicle being operated by a 20-year-old male had been driving on Western Parkway in the area of Waldorf Market, as Francis Emery Proctor, 63, of Waldorf, was crossing the southbound lane.
The vehicle hit Proctor, and officers and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures but did not succeed, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Proctor, who was known as “Sonny Boy” to his colleagues, graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1975, where he was a basketball player, continuing to Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C., on a sports scholarship, his obituary says, and held several jobs throughout his life, working at Burch Trash Service until his death.
Proctor will have an invite-only service at Adams Funeral Home in Aquasco on Saturday, Jan. 9.
Once police conclude an investigation into the crash, they will present it to the State’s Attorney’s Office for possible charges, the release from the sheriff’s office says.
