A 23-year-old Waldorf man was killed in an evening crash earlier this week which sent a 36-year-old motorist to the hospital.
Charles deputies responded to a reported two-vehicle crash shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, in the area of Billingsley Road and St. Patricks Drive in Waldorf.
Michael T. Duke, 23, of Waldorf was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the other vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was flown to the hospital with serious injuries, a release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office says.
Police determined Duke, who had been driving a Subaru, had been traveling west on Billingsley Road and struck a Volvo operated by the other man, who was turning left from eastbound Billingsley Road onto St. Patricks Drive.
Those with information are asked to call Officer Derrick Spence at 301-932-3519.