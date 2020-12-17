Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Trinity Church Road in Allens Fresh on Wednesday when a vehicle on fire was put out by an off duty officer, according to police.
A 22-year-old Charlotte Hall driver and a 36-year-old Mechanicsville driver were critically injured in the crash, according to a release from the sheriff's office, as well as a 35-year-old man from Waldorf who had non-life threatening injuries.
The release says an investigation determined shortly before 10:30 a.m., a Mustang, operated by the 22-year-old, had attempted to pass a Chevrolet Silverado while traveling north in a no-passing zone, near the crest of the hill.
The Mustang swerved to avoid striking a Chrysler Pacifica which was traveling south, but only hit the Silverado on the side, causing it to go into a spin, and then proceeding to strike the Pacifica head on.
The 22-year-old was trapped in the Mustang, which caught fire, the release says, but the fire was put out by nearby Cpl. Stephen Miller, a Charles officer who was off duty.
Those with information are asked to contact Cpl. T. Hemsley at 301-609-5903.