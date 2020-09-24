A Waldorf man and former Charles County Public Schools employee was sentenced on Sept. 18 to 25 years with all but 12 suspended for sexual abuse of a minor involving a then-14-year-old student.
Anthony Tyrone Williams Jr., 25, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to the charge on Jan. 9. Williams was sentenced by Judge H. James “Jay” West and will be on five years of supervised probation upon release, along with a lifetime registration as a tier III sex offender.
Southern Maryland News previously reported that on Feb. 6, 2019, Det. Higgs of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office met with the victim at the Center for Children in La Plata. The victim, an eighth grade student at Mattawoman Middle School at the time, reported that Williams had inappropriate contact with her. Williams was employed by the school as an instructional assistant.
The victim reported that Williams had inappropriate contact with her through Instagram, FaceTime and text messages. The victim also reported to detectives that Williams sexually assaulted her.
An investigation revealed that Williams obtained the victim’s Instagram account information in December 2018 and began contacting the victim through Instagram, FaceTime and text messages, according to court documents. During the communications, Williams asked the victim to send videos of herself unclothed and to FaceTime him while she was in the shower, to which she refused.
On one occasion between Dec. 25, 2018, and Feb. 6, 2019, the victim was walking home after school when Williams approached her in his vehicle and instructed her to get in, according to the documents, and then drove the victim to his Waldorf residence and had sexual intercourse with her. Williams drove the victim back to her neighborhood afterward.
The victim’s mother was made aware of the inappropriate contact between Williams and the victim through a friend of the victim on Feb. 5, 2019. The victim’s mother contacted school officials, who then contacted law enforcement once the victim revealed there was inappropriate contact.
The victim’s mother spoke at sentencing, addressing Williams as “the predator that took my child’s innocence” and stating he abused his power as a male in the school system.
“My child was failed by the school board in every way possible,” the victim’s mother said. She said the world should know Williams as a pedophile and that he should not be allowed around children again.
“My child suffered at the hands of [Williams],” the victim’s mother said. “You scarred her ... you are sick and twisted.”
The victim’s mother also read out a statement from the victim’s father, who called for no mercy for Williams and said his daughter would never be the same again. He said that pedophiles are hiding in the school system and manipulating children, later asking West to look past the positive comments from Williams’ family and give his daughter the justice she deserves.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany Campbell, who aided the prosecution, asked the victim’s mother how the victim changed after Williams sexually abused her. She said after the situation, the victim didn’t talk as much, didn’t want to be around her friends and felt like she should be punished for what Williams did. She said the victim is attempting to become more trusting of people and is attending therapy weekly.
Campbell, in asking for a lengthier sentence for Williams, said he exploited a position of trust as an instructional assistant in a middle school. Campbell continued by again highlighting the victim’s age at the time of the abuse and how she became more and more outraged at Williams’ behavior going through the case.
“When we send our kids to school, we expect them to be safe, especially from grownups; their job is to care for our kids,” Campbell said. “We don’t expect them to prey on them and groom them, then have sex with them.”
Campbell brought up another alleged victim in the case, who Williams was accused of making inappropriate comments to. The other victim was an eighth-grader at Mattawoman at the time.
“[Williams] came from a good home, why did he think this was OK to do?” Campbell said. “This is predatory behavior.”
Private defense attorney John McKenna represented Williams and began with stating that Williams accepted responsibility as part of his plea agreement and has since felt guilt, shame and remorse about the incident.
“You know the worst about [Williams], hopefully you see his actions are not a full indicator of who he is,” McKenna said.
McKenna acknowledged the presence of Williams’ family in the courtroom, including his mother, father, aunts, grandparents and girlfriend. Williams’ family sent written statements to West prior to sentencing that were not read in court.
McKenna noted that this was Williams’ first contact with the justice system in his life and that he believes Williams is a low risk to reoffend. He said Williams would benefit from sex offender counseling, calling the situation “a moral and legal lapse.”
McKenna asked for leniency for Williams, stating that the diminished opportunities, lifetime sex offender registration and restrictive type of probation were punishment enough.
“There will be enough punishment for this individual, there are reasons not to put him in the department of corrections,” McKenna said. “He lacks survival skills for the department of corrections, there are options here, he is not so dangerous.”
McKenna said that the nature of Williams’ crime makes him a target in the department of corrections in addition to being new to the criminal justice system, while asking West to consider a shorter sentence.
“He is a good person who made a mistake,” McKenna said. “He has shown the court he will be compliant.”
Williams addressed the court, extending his apologies to the victim, her family and his own family, saying he was not raised to commit such acts.
“I am not the person my mistake is, what I have done is not who I am,” Williams said.
The judge said he could not think of a rationale for Williams’ behavior and that he should have felt privileged to work for the school system, as opposed to abusing the role. He said that Williams, instead of helping the victim find her own path in life as a school employee, preyed upon her.
“I do think if you were 14 and lived in this area, you shouldn’t think the greatest danger to you would be in school,” West said. “The actions here are long lasting.”
