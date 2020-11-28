Police in Charles County are investigating a murder-suicide where investigators say a Washington, D.C., homicide detective's wife shot and killed him earlier this week before turning the gun on herself.
D.C. Detective Timothy Eugene Francis, 50, as well as his wife, Christina Lynn Francis, 41, were found dead by a family member at their residence off Marylea Court in Waldorf on Friday evening, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office, which says officers were alerted to the residence after Christina Francis's father had been attempting to contact his daughter throughout the day.
"When he did not hear from her or her husband, he went to their house and found them deceased," the release says.
Investigators located evidence indicating Christina Francis had shot her husband as well as herself, according to the Charles sheriff's office.
Those with information are asked to contact Charles Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571.
Francis had 20 years of service at D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, the MPD tweeted on Saturday.