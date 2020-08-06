A 12-week Citizens Police Academy hosted by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to commence in September to give a better representation of the office to the public, according Sheriff Troy Berry (D).
The program will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m.; this is the fifth year the sheriff’s office has hosted the program.
The academy, according to a news release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, is in the process of accepting applications. The academy is free to participants, however, a background check will be conducted before approval.
Participants of the academy will learn about police practices including search and seizures, narcotics investigations and use of force techniques.
A glimpse into the Charles County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office headquarters and the Southern Maryland Justice Academy will be granted to participants. Additionally, a ride-along with an officer will be offered.
Berry told Southern Maryland News the academy, which has a maximum capacity of 20 to 25 participants, is important because law enforcement is not always portrayed accurately.
“A lot of times, what we do in law enforcement is not accurately represented on social media platforms,” Berry said. “I wanted to be able to bring citizens into the sheriff’s office and let them know that we are more than just a beat officer in the community.”
The array of duties officers must adhere to is what Berry stressed in a recent interview, noting the job is not simplistic. He added that a “behind the scenes snapshot” may be what citizens need to gain a healthy respect and understanding for their law enforcement agency.
“We have our detention facility, of course we are the main law enforcement entity, we have criminal investigations, we have our own forensic science unit. ... We have a lot of other collateral assignments that are going on with the sheriff’s office,” the sheriff said.
The distinction between multimedia and reality is an aspect of vital significance Berry wants the citizens to obtain after attending the academy. “A lot of people have an idea of what police work is. ... A lot of what they perceive, and what they obtain, is through television and social media,” he said.
Berry said this year’s academy may be forced to have a hybrid format — both virtual and in-person. “We would be able to bring an applicant in on some designated time so they could have some more hands-on” experiences, he said.
Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington (D) told Southern Maryland News the academy is generally a “good idea” because it helps educate citizens on the importance, role and job of their local police squad.
It quells “a number of myths” about law enforcement, he said, and helps citizens learn about what it is like to be an on-duty police officer. “I think it is very important. It explains training that police officers go through,” he said during an interview on Monday. He reminisced on a program entitled “Shoot Don’t Shoot,” which he partook in during the 1990s.
“It was kind of like a video game,” he said of the experience. “They actually put you in the perspective of a police officer in a particular scenario. You have to decide — do you pull your weapon or not.”
He explained it engrained in him a deep-rooted appreciation for the decisions officers are forced to make on a daily basis. “Officers have to make these very very serious consequential decisions [about] using force or not,” Covington said.
During the interview, he described the experience — which involved a toy gun and had a video playing in front of him — and how ultimately, he was forced to make a critical choice.
“Me and my partner were arriving at a house for a domestic abuse. ... As I come into the house, I see the victim of this abuse,” he said, recalling the virtual experience. “Out comes a man with a knife on the right towards my partner with his back turned, and I have to decide — shoot, or don’t shoot.”
Additional information and applications for the program can be found at www.ccso.us/citizens-police-academy/. Applications must be mailed to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 6915 Crain Highway, P.O. Box 189 La Plata, MD, 20646.
