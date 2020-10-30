A Norfolk, Va., man accused of killing his mother in Indian Head on Oct. 15, was extradited to Maryland and served an arrest warrant this Wednesday.
Charging papers filed against Brandon Kiah Slade, 26, say shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, police responding to a report of unknown trouble located Slade's mother, Leonora Coates-Slade in the garage of her residence, with "multiple stab wounds and a plastic bag wrapped around her head."
She was pronounced deceased at the scene, and officers reviewing surveillance footage of the residence with a family member observed a man identified as Slade, charging papers say.
On the footage, officers saw the man identified as Brandon Slade "pulling Coates-Slade from the residence, Coates-Slade was attempting to get away and the male was observed stabbing her," pulling her into the residence off Lookout Drive.
Slade was located by police in Limerick, Pa., that night, where he was arrested and awaited extradition. He is being held without bail at the Charles County Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder as well as first- and second-degree assault.
Slade will be in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 25.