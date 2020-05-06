Man arrested on consecutive days

A man with no fixed address was arrested on two consecutive days and charged with malicious destruction of property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and violation of a protective order from events that took place April 30 and May 1.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Kunz’s statement of charges, on April 30, shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to Tanglewood Drive in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress. The complainant advised she heard the sound of glass breaking and saw a male wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and Nike brand black shoes enter through the broken sliding glass door.
Upon arrival, officers observed the shattered sliding glass door and cleared the residence. Mail located inside the kitchen showed the name of the suspected tenant, who was then contacted but did not answer.
Shortly before 8 p.m., officers received a call regarding a person walking along Acton Lane in the area of Shawnee Lane. The complainant advised that a male wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black hood on his head was walking up and down the street and was last seen on Acton Lane.
The area was checked by several officers and the suspect was located in front of a business on Acton Lane wearing clothing that matched the descriptions previously given. He also had a dark, multicolored backpack. He was identified as Byron Darrell Harrison II, 34, and stated he lived in Waldorf.
Harrison was taken into custody where he allegedly stated that he was allowed to stay at the residence by the suspected tenant. Harrison allegedly said that the tenant had left earlier in the day and did not have any contact information for him, nor did he know his last name.
Officers searched Maryland tax records and found the owners of the residence, who were subsequently contacted. The owners allegedly confirmed that the suspected tenant was living there and that Harrison was not on the lease. The broken door was estimated at around $1,600.
Harrison was taken to the Charles County Detention Center and processed. He was then released on his own recognizance on May 1.
Per charging documents from sheriff’s deputy Bagwell, on May 1 at around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to Wildmeadows Street in Waldorf for the report of a protective order violation. While en route, contact was made with Harrison, matching the description of a male wearing blue jeans and a black jacket at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Flora Springs Street.
Harrison was placed under arrest after officers on the scene were informed of Harrison’s alleged protective order violation. A witness that was interviewed alleged that Harrison was sitting on the front porch of a residence on Wildmeadows Street.
On April 16, an interim protective order was issued and served on Harrison. The order was scheduled to be in effect until June 9. Officers were told that Harrison was on the front porch of the residence, in direct violation of the order.
After being transported to the Charles County Detention Center, Harrison was allegedly found to have two large bags with him that would not be accepted into the jail. A search of Harrison’s belongings allegedly revealed a vial of phencyclidine — PCP — in the front pocket of the backpack he was carrying.
Harrison allegedly stated that the PCP was for “personal use.” The estimated street value of the drugs recovered was around $75.
Harrison posted his $100 bond on May 2, his first trial is scheduled for July 14 and his second is scheduled for Aug. 4.
