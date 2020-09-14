Charles sheriff's officers are seeking public help in locating a man wanted for a violent domestic assault that allegedly occurred Sunday, according to a sheriff's office press release.
Will Cassell Gross, 41, of Waldorf allegedly struck a female acquaintance several times with a closed fist. He is also accused with ripping portions of her hair out and throwing paint on her.
Gross allegedly then broke out several windows of their house, shattered car windows with a hammer and slashed tires to a car. He fled the scene prior to the sheriff's office responding.
Gross is considered armed and extremely dangerous, as during a 2018 domestic-related assault, he was armed with a gun. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gross is advised to not approach him, but rather call 911.
Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Gross.