The alleged shooter who is accused of killing a convenience store clerk earlier this month, as well as a man accused of firing two rounds into an apartment, have been brought back to Charles County after extradition proceedings.
Gregory Deshawn Collins Jr., 22, who was captured in Georgia last Monday, Oct. 19, after being identified as the alleged killer of Lynn Marie Maher, a cashier at the 7-Eleven store off Middletown Road in Waldorf who was shot during a robbery, was brought back to Charles on Tuesday after being extradited from Georgia.
Charging papers say Collins of Waldorf had entered the 7-Eleven shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 1 and selected a 7-Eleven branded drink, brought it to the counter and brandished a black handgun.
Collins allegedly demanded money, and Maher handed over $249.69 from the register, before Collins pointed the gun at her and fired when she showed him the empty register, charging papers allege, also saying Collins fled to a nearby neighborhood and fell in a muddy area.
Charging papers say a search of Collins’ home off Wolverine Place yielded a muddy pair of jeans, and the tennis shoes the suspect was seen wearing at the store were seen in surveillance from the Charles County Detention Center from a recent, unrelated arrest of Collins.
Alleged apartment shooter brought back to Charles County
In an unrelated case, Tommy Whack, 31, of Brandywine, who was initially charged with attempted murder, was returned to Charles County late last week.
Whack, who allegedly fired two shots through a door at a Glenview Place apartment on Oct. 8, was indicted soon after his return to Charles, but the attempted murder charge was dropped in favor of a first-degree assault charge.
District court charging papers filed against Whack say the resident of the Glenview Place apartment had been “having a physical relationship” with Whack’s girlfriend, and immediately shut the door after seeing a man knocking at his door was Whack.
He then “heard and felt” at least one of the two shots go through the door, one traveling through a kitchen cabinet into a bathroom behind the kitchen, and another found lodged in the floor under the sink, charging papers say.
Security footage showed two male suspects, one of which was identified as Whack, approaching the door before firing the two rounds into the door, according to charging papers.
Whack was arrested by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia on Friday, Oct. 16, and arrived in Maryland last Thursday, Oct. 22, court records say.
In another unrelated case, Brandon Kiah Slade, 26, who is accused of killing his mother, Leonora Coates-Slade, 47, on Oct. 15, has completed extradition proceedings in Pennsylvania, where he was located after the shooting, but had not arrived in Maryland as of press time.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews