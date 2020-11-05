Three suspects have been arrested, and a fourth identified, in a string of alleged robberies, at least some connected, in Charles County over the past two months, and more arrests are expected.
In two of four robberies listed in charging papers, alleged victims met with the suspects to make purchases, only to be robbed by additional suspects. In one, a suspect arranged for the alleged victim to meet with another suspect, who is a rapper, to film a music video, only to be robbed, charging papers say.
One robbery suspect who is accused in two separate incidents, Dashawn Fitzgerald Thomason, 18, who recently changed his name from Dashawn Darnell Moses, was arrested this week in connection with two incidents last month, and one suspect is still being sought.
Charging papers allege on Oct. 6, a man told officers he had been asked by Thomason to film a music video off Gallery Place, where he met with two men, one of whom was identified as Joshua Reginald Michael-Leech, 19, charging papers say.
The man began to film the music video featuring Michael-Leech, identified by his Instagram handle, who began rapping and waving his hands before the other, unidentified man allegedly placed the cameraman in a chokehold, and Leech produced a handgun with a laser sight.
The alleged victim said the two got away with his camera, video supplies, bookbag and wallet containing several cards, as well as his Nike Air Max tennis shoes, charging papers allege.
Thomason was not present at the music video production, but charging papers allege he set the robbery up.
Being followed by the alleged victim in a vehicle after the robbery, charging papers say the suspects pointed the green laser-sighted weapon at the alleged victim's car, before he was told by 911 dispatchers to stop following the car.
In another incident at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 27, where a man told police he had arranged to sell two hoodies to Thomason, a former schoolmate, and as they met off Gallery Place in Waldorf to complete the purchase, two men approached and one pointed a gun demanding "everything."
The man selling the hoodies got away, and his girlfriend, who was attending the sale, handed over her iPhone XR before fleeing.
Thomason was arrested and charged with armed robbery for both incidents, and was later released following a bail review.
The first alleged robbery listed in charging papers occurred on Sept. 16, where a man had arranged to meet with Gary Arthur Robinson Jr., 19, to purchase marijuana, charging papers say. The pair met in front of an apartment complex off Pilgrims Square in Waldorf, where Robinson allegedly entered the man's car and soon after, another man "repeatedly punched" the man in the head, and two additional males outside the car entered and began punching him before one of them allegedly threatened him with a semi-automatic handgun.
The man was robbed of pair of Yeezy tennis shoes, a Solbiato hoodie, his shirt, a Cuban link style chain, two iPhones, Apple Airpods and several other smaller items, charging papers say.
Robinson was arrested this week on several armed robbery, assault and handgun charges. He was later released.
In an Oct. 20 robbery, police responded to the CVS store off Leonardtown Road in Waldorf where a man alleged he had met with a former schoolmate, Pasheun Monique Perry, 19, who was later identified by police matching her Instagram account and yearbook photo, and was robbed by two additional men.
The man said he had run into Perry at the store and had a conversation with her in her car, eventually asking about her recent pregnancy, charging papers say, when she said "I'm sorry" and turned her head, and the man was beaten by three males and robbed of $500 in cash and his phone.
Perry was arrested and charged with armed robbery and related offenses, and released following a bail review.
Additional suspects in the robberies remain unidentified in charging papers. Search warrants related to the robberies uncovered three handguns, as well as an assault-style rifle, according to a sheriff's office release, and some robberies were connected.
Those with information are asked to call the Sheriff's Office's Robbery Unit at 301-609-6491.