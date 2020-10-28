A 78-year-old passenger who police say was in a vehicle involved in a Saturday, Oct. 17, crash has died of her injuries.
Mechanicsville resident Gloria Jean Schmidt, 78, who was a passenger in the crash, had been taken to MedStar Washington Hospital by helicopter after the incident, Maryland State Police said in a release on Monday, and died of her injuries shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.
Police say on Oct. 17, a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder operated by Charity Magruder, 46, of Upper Marlboro, with an 11-year-old passenger, had failed to yield while turning left from Leonardtown Road in Bryantown onto Renner Road in Charles County, and was struck by a 2001 Lincoln Towncar operated by Lorrie Anne Eveson, 56, of Mechanicsville, and occupied by Gloria Schmidt as well as her husband, Lewis Arno Schmidt, 81.
Lewis Schmidt and the 11-year-old passenger were also transported by ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center, but Magruder and Eveson refused treatment, according to the release.
Two days after the crash, Magruder was issued a traffic citation for failing to yield and owes a $150 fine, court records say.
Those who witnessed the crash are asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata barrack at 301-392-1200. The investigation is ongoing, and the crash is being investigated by senior Trooper W. Scarlett of the La Plata barrack.
