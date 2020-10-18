Charles County police have identified a suspect in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting of a Waldorf 7-Eleven clerk, and have upped the bounty on information which leads to his arrest.
Several entities are offering a total of up to $42,500 in reward money which leads to the arrest of Gregory DeShawn Collins, 22, of Waldorf, who police have obtained an arrest warrant for following the shooting death of Lynn Marie Maher, 49, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
Maher, a clerk at the Middletown Road 7-Eleven, was shot and killed in the commission of a robbery early in the morning on Oct. 1, according to the sheriff's office.
Those with information on Collins' whereabouts are asked to contact Charles Detective Jeffery Feldman at (301) 609-6474.
"If anyone sees Collins, please do not approach and instead call 911 immediately," a sheriff's office press release says.
Those who may have information but want to remain anonymous are asked to contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
Collins is also the subject of a bench warrant issued days after the alleged shooting for a violation of probation matter, court records say.