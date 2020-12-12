Charles detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with the Dec. 6 homicide of J'Shaun Wallace, a 19-year-old basketball player from Waldorf.
A release from the Charles Sheriff's Office says police arrested Keishon Javontae Thompson, 18, of Waldorf in connection with the Sunday shooting off Business Park Court in Waldorf, which investigators say involved a sale of shoes.
Thompson was arrested in Bel Air on Thursday, Dec. 10, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Harford County Sheriff's Office, the release says.
He was charged with first-degree murder.
Those with additional information are asked to contact Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474.