A total of $27,500 is being offered for information which leads to the arrest or indictment of a suspect who allegedly robbed a Waldorf 7-Eleven store before shooting and killing the store’s clerk.
The FBI, Charles Crime Solvers and 7-Eleven have combined reward money for information which leads to the arrest of the suspect who killed Lynn Marie Maher, 49, of White Plains, who was shot and killed during an armed robbery on Oct. 1, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
A preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office determined a lone man wearing a white face mask entered the Middletown Road store at 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 1, and demanded money, shooting Maher after obtaining the cash.
The sheriff’s office will not be releasing surveillance footage from the scene “at this time,” due to “investigative reasons,” according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Diane Richardson.
“We’ve had tremendous help from our community” which has helped with the case since the incident, Richardson said on Wednesday, although no arrests had been made as of that day. “We are pursuing some strong leads.”
Richardson said the community will be informed if progress is made on the case.
In a Facebook post, her husband, Travis Maher, said his wife “loved life, teaching Tae Kwon Do, and being there for her family and friends.”
He said witnesses told police she had given the alleged robber everything she could, and “had nothing else to give in this person’s eyes other than her valued and loved life.”
Travis Maher did not answer calls for comment prior to press time.
“Our hearts are with the victim’s family,” a spokesperson for 7-Eleven’s corporate division said. “We have been working with the local franchisee to gather information and provide local law enforcement with any information helpful to their investigation.”
Those with information about the case are asked to contact detectives at 301-609-6474.
