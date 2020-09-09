A teenager was shot and killed Saturday night in Indian Head, according to Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives who are investigating the homicide.
At 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dale Drive and Dove Tree Court for a report of the sound of gunshots, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male, identified as Leonte Omarr Harvey, 18, of Nanjemoy, with a gunshot wound.
Harvey was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later, according to the sheriff’s office.
A preliminary investigation revealed that two groups of people were fighting in the street on Dale Drive when someone fired shots, striking the victim who was outside and nearby, according to the sheriff’s office release. At the time, no one else had reported any injuries.
Detectives are continuing to pursue leads and additional information will be given as it is received.
At Tuesday’s virtual Indian Head Town Council meeting, Vice Mayor Ron Sitoula voiced concern and eagerness to address the event with Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Curtis, the town’s community policing officer.
“Times like these are very disconcerting,” Sitoula said. “We have to reach out to [Curtis] to see what we can do to ease our citizens’ concerns.”
Mayor Brandon Paulin addressed tragedies within the town over the past month and a half, recalling last weekend’s homicide and an accidental shooting death of a 13-year-old on July 31. Paulin said the incidents need to be addressed and the council needs to take action to ease concerns and find ways to prevent such tragedies from occurring.
“We need to make sure things like this don’t happen, we should be compelled to take action to protect our residents and make sure their safety is at our forefront,” Paulin said. “Our priority is safety, we want to make that happen for the town and its residents.”
Curtis said that detectives are well aware of everything going on within the investigation and the sheriff’s office is working with the town for more police presence. The law enforcement officer said his squad is working to see what else they can do to make the community safer.
“It’s tragic for the town to experience something like this twice within a month and a half,” Curtis said. “We are trying to make things better.”
Anyone with information on last Saturday’s shooting is asked to call Det. J. Riffle at 301-609-6501. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online atwww.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting.
