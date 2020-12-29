A 17-year-old from Lothian is dead following an Indian Head incident where police say teenaged relatives had been playing with a firearm.
The Christmas evening incident happened off Mattingly Avenue in Indian Head, according to a police press release, where officers responded for a reported shooting.
Police located Edwin Roberto Rivera Juarez, 17, of Lothian suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
An investigation found Juarez had been with two teenaged relatives handling the firearm, when the gun discharged while in the possession of a 13-year-old.
Juarez, a senior at Southern High School in Anne Arundel, was an avid soccer player having earned the title of soccer captain at the school, and had recently started his first job, according to a letter sent to parents at the high school by principal Angela Hopkins.
“Edwin was a talented soccer player and could tell you anything that was going on in the soccer world about almost any major team,” Hopkins wrote to parents in the letter, which encouraged students to contact her if they need an outlet for their feelings on the death. “His outgoing personality led him to make friends easily, and he was well-liked by staff and students alike.”
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, including how the teens got access to the firearm, and are planning to review the case with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete, according to a release.
Those with information are asked to contact Detective E. Weaver at 301-609-6571.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews